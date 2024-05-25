Waikawau Bay in the Coromandel provides the backdrop for Exercise Silver Wing.

25 May, 2024 12:00 AM 3 mins to read

Coromandel skies provided a stunning backdrop to a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) exercise involving the Army and Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Exercise Silver Wing was an annual assurance training exercise to test the readiness and operational capabilities of the Army to respond to regional or global events.

This year the exercise focused on a fictional reconnaissance mission, set in an island and jungle environment, an NZDF spokesperson said.

Waikawau Bay in the Coromandel was used as the exercise area, as it provided environmental conditions and terrain similar to that experienced in many locations in the Indo-Pacific.

The week-long exercise started on May 13 and included NZ Army personnel conducting full-equipment, high-altitude and low-opening (Halo) parachute infiltration jumps.

Supporting the exercise were No 40 Squadron C-130 Hercules aircrews.

The exercise was also supported by Base Auckland’s Parachute Training Support Unit and Base Ohakea’s No 3 Squadron NH90 helicopter aircrews.

The NZ Army provided the 5 Movements Company, which specialised in parachute delivery of military supplies.

About 30 personnel were involved in an exercise that included the presence of low-flying aircraft during the evenings.

An NZDF spokesperson said Waikawau Bay provided an excellent coastal location, with native bush and undulating terrain to mimic the characteristics of a Pacific nation or isolated coastal areas of New Zealand.

A member of the NZ Army makes a jump over Whenuapai, Auckland during Exercise Silver Wing.

The areas used by the NZDF were signposted to ensure people were aware of the training, NZDF earlier said.

“The majority of the land being used is privately owned and will not impact the public; with all exercises we consider the size and type of activity, and how this might impact the local residents and public.

“For the Waikawau Bay exercise, it is deemed a low-to-no impact exercise on the local residents.

“We appreciate the unique wildlife across New Zealand in areas we train and the NZDF has consulted the Department of Conservation [DoC] for the use of DoC-owned land in the Waikawau Bay area.

“In this consultation we have sought guidance and approval to utilise land without causing any undesirable damage to native fauna and flora.”

Soldiers make their way along the beach at Waikawau Bay.

The NZDF engaged with landowners and DoC to gain approval to use the land.

“Through this engagement we have gained a good understanding of the number of residents in Waikawau Bay area.

“The NZDF routinely trains in communities around the Aotearoa New Zealand in order to maintain realistic environments and is very grateful to the residents for accommodating the event, which provided essential training to personnel.”







