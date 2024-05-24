NZTA Waka Kotahi is bracing for pothole season. Photo / Alex Cairns

Waka Kotahi NZTA says its maintenance teams are focusing on “reactive activities” over the winter months, although work will continue on some infrastructure projects.

From the Takitimu North Link to the small-scale slip repairs near Kāwhia and Te Kūiti, it was all about keeping people moving, said NZTA regional manager Maintenance and Operations, Roger Brady.

“Providing a state highway network that is safe and accessible is our core focus. On top of this we are tasked with delivering improvements to the network that create more efficient travel and improve road user experience.

He said 93 per cent of all freight was delivered by road.

“We have a responsibility to keep the country moving and economically successful through the road transport system. Over time a number of key projects across the region will unlock greater potential for businesses, while also providing safer and better journeys.

“Alongside this type of work, maintenance of the state highway network is important every day of the year. During the colder and wetter months that we are in now, we will see issues like potholes appearing, along with weather events causing flooding or slips.”

He said people needed to plan ahead during the winter.

“Instead of having the beach towel, togs and sunscreen handy at all times, it’s about ensuring you have the right equipment should the weather turn for the worse. Ensuring you have a wet weather jacket, snacks and water will ensure you are prepared should you be caught out while travelling.

Motorists should also check the NZTA Journey Planner and the MetService before heading out.

What’s happening on Waikato roads

A variety of safety improvements across the Waikato have started. The programme of works includes a mixture of new and modified signage, new hazard warning signs, roadside safety/barrier guard rail, road widening, improved road lines and improved road markings. It is expected there will be minimal disruption for motorists while this work is completed. The works will take place until the end of June 2024.

East Waikato

· SH25 Coromandel: Ongoing recovery works to repair damage caused by last summer’s severe weather. The road is reduced to a single lane at Ruamahuna Bay, as slip stabilisation continues. Further worksites include Te Kouma, Pumpkin Hill and Whiritoa Hill. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at these locations.

· SH2 Karangahake Gorge: Work is underway to repair an underslip opposite Victoria Battery. Road users should allow extra time as delays can be expected. The road will usually be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place while work is being done. Work will take between 4 and 6 weeks, depending on the weather.

· SH27 Kaihere: Work is underway to repair an underslip on Kaihere Hill. While this work is underway the road will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place.

Central Waikato

· SH1 Ātiamuri: Road widening is underway for safety barrier installation, from the Waikato River bridge south to Thorpe Road. The temporary speed limit has been lifted to 70km/h between the bridge and the Mercury Road intersection. Stop/go remains in place 8am-5pm weekdays for asphalt works.

· SH1 Maroa Road: Finishing works are underway on the 4.8km site where safety barriers were installed last year.

· SH1 East Taupō Arterial: Road widening continues ahead of flexible safety barrier installation, between SH5/Napier Road and the airport roundabout. One lane is open in each direction with speed restrictions in place. Completion is expected mid-2024.

· SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Works to repair the washout are due to begin in June and will take 3-4 weeks to complete.

West Waikato

· SH1C Waikato Expressway - Te Rapa Bypass: Drivers are advised to plan for ramp closures as resurfacing on the Te Rapa section of SH1C expressway continues. The northbound on and off ramps at Koura Drive will be closed until late May to allow for resurfacing on the ramps and northbound lanes. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted on to the southbound lanes with speed restrictions in place.

· SH1C Cobham Drive – ramp closures: From Monday May 27 the on and off ramps at the intersection of SH1C Cobham Drive and Wairere Drive near the Hamilton Gardens will be closed from 9am to 7pm for up to five days. The ramps are being closed to allow for asphalt surfacing and other minor works. Traffic wanting to access Wairere Drive from the Expressway are advised to use Galloway Street and Naylor Street if heading east and Cambridge Road if heading west. The same detours apply in reverse for traffic wanting to join SH1C from Wairere Drive. In the event of bad weather further closures may be required from Tuesday June 4.

· SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works continue with traffic managed through the site with single lanes, there are temporary speed limits of 80km/h and a 50km/h through various sections.

· SH1 Karāpiro (Hickey Road): Construction of the fifth turnaround bay in the SH1 Cambridge to Piarere safety improvements project, just north of Hickey Road, is underway. Along with constructing the turnaround bay, we’re widening the road at the weigh station on SH1, between Hickey and Hydro Roads, which is currently closed for this work. Following this we’ll begin installing median and side safety barriers. Temporary traffic management is in place, including a shoulder closure.

· SH1 Karāpiro: Work continues on a section of SH1 between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Road, where median barrier is being installed. Motorists are advised to prepare for possible congestion when travelling through the site. Due to poor weather, further night shifts are required, and will continue to occur from 7pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, with stop/go traffic management in place until mid-June. Day works continue from Monday to Friday, with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h in place. Work is on track to be completed by late June 2024.

· SH1/SH29 Piarere intersection: A key focus at present is the construction of the southern (Tīrau side) approach road. To safely accommodate this work, traffic south of the roundabout has been moved onto a newly constructed section of road adjacent to SH1. This is a short bypass road which rejoins SH1 before the intersection and continues to operate as normal. This arrangement is expected to remain in place until September 2024. Motorists are asked to drive with extra care through the site, while people adjust to the new road layout. A temporary speed limit of 60km/h will be in place around the project site to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through the area.

· SH31 Oparu: Due to slip maintenance taking place near Harbour Road on SH31, traffic management will be in place until the end of July 2024.

· SH3 Te Kūiti: Drivers on SH3 are advised to expect delays, with work taking place to build a retaining wall and culvert on a stretch of highway between Te Kūiti and the SH3/SH4 junction. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at night, with lane shifts in place during the day. Traffic management will be in place until the end of May 2024.

North Waikato

· SH1 Pioneer Road (North): The Pioneer Road northbound off-ramp remains closed. Motorists should continue on SH1 and exit at Pōkeno northbound off-ramp, turn around at McDonald Road and head south using Pōkeno southbound on-ramp on SH1 to get off at Pioneer Road (South). Slip repairs will be ongoing until mid-June.

· SH1 Pokeno: There will be a full northbound closure between the Pōkeno northbound off-ramp and on-ramp but the ramps are still open from May 26-30, between 9pm and 5am. Please use the recommended detour via McDonald Road, Gateway Park Drive, Hitchen Road and Great South Road. Traffic travelling to SH2 will need to use this detour and turn around at SH1 Nikau Road to travel southbound to the SH2 link. There will also be southbound lane restrictions between the Pokeno Road southbound off-ramp and on-ramp due to moveable barrier installation. Please slow down and follow traffic management instructions. Work will be ongoing until 30 May.

· SH1 Nikau Road to Bombay Interchange: There will be a full northbound closure on May 28 between 9pm and 5am to undertake multiple maintenance activities. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

· SH2 Pendergrast Road to Steen Road: Stop/go traffic management will be in place at multiple locations on SH2 from May 26-30 between 9pm and 5am for stormwater maintenance.







