A concept drawing of Hamilton Gardens' Medieval Garden, which has a budget of $2.8 million. Image / Hamilton Gardens
Hamilton Gardens is set to add another jewel to its crown with funding secured for the new Medieval Garden.
Last year, Hamilton City Council joined Momentum Waikato to raise $1.7 million of the total budget of $2.8m, with the “Let’s Grow the Gardens” campaign.
The Medieval Garden can now commence construction thanks to a contribution from WEL Energy Trust’s inaugural Capital Beneficiaries Project Fund.
The Medieval Garden, inspired by St John of the Hermits in Sicily, features an apothecary garden for medicinal cures and a cloister garth for prayer and contemplation, reflecting the virtues of hospitality and healing practised by medieval monasteries.
Momentum Waikato’s general manager endowments Janice Lapwood thanked those who backed the project, which received contributions from about 30 donors.
“We particularly want to thank the Zuru team, who made the cornerstone donation in remembrance of their grandmother Betty Mowbray, who loved the gardens. We also thank the Donny Fund for their significant gift to the project.
“Altogether we received contributions from some 30 donors, all of them passionate about the continuing development of the Hamilton Gardens. We thank them all – it is currently a tough environment and yet people continue to dig deep and give.”
Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan said the support for its vision “is heartwarming” after people have given their time, resources, and funding to the project.
“The Friends of Hamilton Gardens have been instrumental in making the garden possible. They provided significant donations and support to design and manufacture the specialist concrete items that will give the garden its wow factor.