“We particularly want to thank the Zuru team, who made the cornerstone donation in remembrance of their grandmother Betty Mowbray, who loved the gardens. We also thank the Donny Fund for their significant gift to the project.

The new Hamilton Gardens entry precinct. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“Altogether we received contributions from some 30 donors, all of them passionate about the continuing development of the Hamilton Gardens. We thank them all – it is currently a tough environment and yet people continue to dig deep and give.”

Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan said the support for its vision “is heartwarming” after people have given their time, resources, and funding to the project.

“The Friends of Hamilton Gardens have been instrumental in making the garden possible. They provided significant donations and support to design and manufacture the specialist concrete items that will give the garden its wow factor.

“Hamilton Gardens Development Trust also contributed funding through the sales of Peter Sergel’s book, The Time Traveller’s Guide to Hamilton Gardens.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it was another exciting step in seeing the Hamilton Gardens management plan come to life.

“We are fortunate to have so many individuals and organisations who know and love Hamilton Gardens and who want to contribute to extending its unique appeal.

“Our gardens tell the story of human transformation throughout history – there is nowhere else like it anywhere in the world and the new Medieval Garden will just add to that storytelling.”

Southgate said the gardens are one of her favourite places to take visitors, and they’re “always blown away at the creativity, craftsmanship, and uniqueness of the space.”

Other gardens in the initial planning and fundraising stages are the Pasifika and Baroque gardens.

Paid entry for out-of-towners to the Enclosed Gardens pays for the ongoing maintenance of current gardens and spaces, not the development of any new gardens.

The Medieval Garden is expected to open in summer 2025.