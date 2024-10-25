“He was happy when I was at Matatū and he’s happy with whichever team I play for. But I think secretly, deep down, he’d be pretty excited to chuck a Chiefs jersey on and sit in the stands.

“My grandma and her brothers represented Waikato in athletics — Grandma also played netball for Waikato and her brothers played rugby. Meredith was their last name.”

Now Mount Maunganui-based, Kelly was a standout for South Island-based Super Rugby Aupiki franchise Matatū during the past two seasons, playing in every match.

Following Matatū's 2023 title-winning season, Kelly was named in the Black Ferns squad, making her debut against Australia.

Kelly joins Chiefs Manawa off the back of an outstanding first NRLW season with the Parramatta Eels.

She was a constant feature for the Sydney-based team and earned a place in the Kiwi Fern’s wider squad for the Pacific Championship.

“We are stoked to have a player of Rosie’s calibre join us here at the Chiefs. She is an experienced first-five at this level with a huge drive to compete and grow as a player,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Dwayne Sweeney said.

“We are looking forward to what she will add to our squad in 2025 and can’t wait to see her in a Chiefs Manawa jersey.”

A standout talent from early on, Kelly captained the Christchurch Girls High School First XV and made her representative debut for Canterbury Sevens while still at school.

In 2017, she was a member of the region’s Farah Palmer Cup-winning side and was selected in the New Zealand Barbarians squad.

She is also a qualified physiotherapist.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to join Chiefs Manawa for the upcoming season. I look forward to embracing the team culture, creating new connections and growing as a player both on and off the field,” Kelly said.

“Super Rugby Aupiki is growing every year and I can’t wait for the 2025 season to begin.

“It’s a competition we’re wanting to grow so get in the stands. We can’t wait to put on a show for you.”

