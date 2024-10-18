Mererangi Paul has re-signed with the Chiefs Manawa for 2025. Photo / Photosport

Mererangi Paul has re-signed with the Chiefs Manawa for 2025. Photo / Photosport

Influential outside back Mererangi Paul has re-signed with the Chiefs Manawa for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Paul had an electric rookie season in 2023, scoring in all but one of her games.

Her form caught the eye of Black Ferns selectors, and she made her debut in the black jersey against Australia for the Pacific Four Series.

She scored seven tries in the five tests she played for the Black Ferns that year, earning her a nomination for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Off the back of this outstanding first season, she has cemented her place in both the Chiefs Manawa and Black Ferns as a key squad member for the future.