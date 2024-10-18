Advertisement
Waikato News / Sport

Mererangi Paul re-signs with Chiefs Manawa for 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Mererangi Paul has re-signed with the Chiefs Manawa for 2025. Photo / Photosport

Influential outside back Mererangi Paul has re-signed with the Chiefs Manawa for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Paul had an electric rookie season in 2023, scoring in all but one of her games.

Her form caught the eye of Black Ferns selectors, and she made her debut in the black jersey against Australia for the Pacific Four Series.

She scored seven tries in the five tests she played for the Black Ferns that year, earning her a nomination for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Off the back of this outstanding first season, she has cemented her place in both the Chiefs Manawa and Black Ferns as a key squad member for the future.

“Mererangi, in my opinion, is the most well-balanced attack threat in women’s rugby. I’m really excited about what she will bring to our squad with her versatility of covering multiple positions,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Dwayne Sweeney said.

“We have seen a lot of growth with her last season and can’t wait to see her in action in 2025.”

Paul said she’s looking forward to another great season with the team.

“It’s such a privilege to be re-signed with Chiefs Manawa for 2025.”

Previously, Paul played netball professionally with the Northern Mystics in the 2017 ANZ Netball Premiership.

However, her MVP performance at the Ignite7 tournament was the beginning of her rugby transition, where she has thrived ever since.

Save

