“It’s pretty special. I’m really excited to be with the Chiefs again this season. The support they have given me over the last few years has been amazing. I’m just so grateful and proud to be part of the whānau again,” Anderson said.

“I think it’s a pretty big deal to sign someone, last year, straight after having a baby. The fact they believed in me then - I’m very lucky to be back with them.

“Everyone was helpful and chipped in to make it work. They helped everyone [who] had babies. It was a no brainer to re-sign because they’re just so awesome.”

At provincial level, Anderson made her Farah Palmer Cup debut for Northland Kauri as a 17-year-old still at Kerikeri High School in 2019.

The following season she made the move south to Hamilton making her Waikato debut.

Returning from maternity leave part way through 2023, Anderson appeared for Waikato and forced her way into the Black Ferns XV.

Since then, she has been invited into the Black Ferns camps and earned selection in the 2024 O’Reilly Cup squad that travelled to Australia but remains uncapped.

New Chiefs Manawa head coach Dwayne Sweeney said they’re thrilled to have Anderson back in the squad.

“She is one of the most dominant ball carriers in the country, and it was great to see her talent acknowledged with the opportunity within the Black Ferns environment this year,” Sweeney said.

“Mia is an asset within any team. She works hard and adds a lot to the culture off the field too. She is always willing to learn and grow, so we look forward to seeing what she can do in 2025.”

At the Chiefs Manawa awards night earlier this year, Anderson received the Fan’s Player of the Year award and Player’s Player of the Year award, shared with Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon.

“My next focus is performing for Chiefs. To stay fit and try earn that starting spot again. Then it would be cool to be involved with the Black Ferns again next year,” Anderson said.

“I have a whole new respect for the other mums in the team, as well as the coaches. You don’t even really know what they do until you become a mum.

“You’ve also got a whole new mindset coming back to sport from having a baby. The challenges you face, it puts everything into perspective.”

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.