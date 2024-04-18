Grace Steinmetz had an outstanding first season in the Chiefs Manawa jersey. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa celebrated the end of this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki season with their annual awards last weekend.

The awards honoured the achievements of the team, highlighted outstanding players and thanked the supporters, sponsors and management.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said rugby was more than just a game.

“Sport can be brutal, beautiful, fun and joyous and we have had all of that in our season. I have absolute belief that we will take these learnings and go on to be not just better on the field but as people beyond the game too.”

Loose forward Mia Anderson took out the Fan’s Player of the Year Award as well as the Player’s Player of the Year alongside captain Kennedy Simon.

Anderson first debuted for Chiefs Manawa in 2022 and has had a phenomenal season after returning from maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Simon was recognised with three awards.

Additionally to the Player’s Player of the Year Award, she also took out the Mana Koitate award, which acknowledges a player’s contributions to the club and their community, and the top honour of Chiefs Manawa Player of the Year for her consistent performances and commitment to the team on and off the field.

Rookie of the Year went to Matatū transfer Grace Steinmetz who had an outstanding first season in the Chiefs Manawa jersey, embracing a position shift from the wing to midfield.

Steinmetz quickly adapted to the change and was featured on the competition leaderboard throughout the season for carries and defenders beaten.

The duo of forwards Victoria Edmonds and Grace Kukutai took out Personality of the Year.

Edmond’s and Kukutai’s friendship, which blossomed after meeting through the team at the start of the season, has brought abundant energy to the whole team.

Chiefs Manawa Award Winners 2024

Fan’s Player Of The Year

Mia Anderson

Mana Kotiate

Kennedy Simon

Personality Of The Year

Victoria Edmonds and Grace Kukutai

Rookie Of The Year

Grace Steinmetz

Player’s Player Of The Year

Mia Anderson and Kennedy Simon

Player Of The Year

Kennedy Simon