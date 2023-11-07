Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua has re-signed with the club for the 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Previously the set-piece coach for the side, Kaua took over the top job from Allan Bunting this year.

Kaua, a former Black Fern, had a club rugby and FPC player career in the Waikato, and also coached Hamilton Girls’ High School alongside her husband, Brent, to three consecutive Condor Sevens national titles and two Super Four National 15s titles.

“This region means a lot to me, I have spent thousands of hours on the grass as a player and coach, deeply connected to the high school, club and provincial teams that I have been a part of. It’s always a privilege to whakamana a group of wāhine toa,” Kaua said.

In her first season as head coach, the Chiefs Manawa had an unbeaten run — until the team went down to Matatū in a nail-biting final.

“The final was tough last year, but we know every player and staff member who went through that will come into this season better, there will be another layer of edge, of resilience, of hunger, of connectedness. That was our first loss in our three-year history,” she said.

“Personally, it’s made me dig deep over the off season, look hard at myself and how I can be better, and how we as a management and team can be better. We have a skilled and uncompromising playing group, who by nature play with both brutality and beauty.”

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said it was great to have Kaua back on board.

“She has been instrumental in developing the culture within this team and driving progression within the women’s game. We look forward to seeing her work continue.”

From 2024, the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season will feature an extended pre-season, six games of round robin and a final.

The Sky Super Rugby Aupiki draw, Chiefs Manawa squad, and the rest of the Chiefs Manawa coaching squad will be announced later this year.

Chiefs Rugby Club memberships for access to all Chiefs Manawa and Gallagher Chiefs home games at FMG Stadium Waikato are now available online.

