Flexible safety barriers have been installed along 5km of the East Taupō Arterial – the 15km route which takes SH1 around the town. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Flexible median barriers have been installed along another stretch of State Highway 1 (SH1) near Taupō.

The $6.6 million safety improvements have been made along 5km of the East Taupō Arterial which is the 15km route that takes SH1 around the town.

Prior to the installment, road widening was required to make room for the central barriers. Some side barriers and earth bunds were added to separate highway traffic from the shared path that runs alongside the highway.

The bypass opened in 2010 and this is the second of three stages to be fitted with barriers to increase protection for road users, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

The latest stage runs from SH5 Napier Rd south to the airport roundabout. The first stage between SH5 Napier Rd and Centennial Drive was completed in 2022.