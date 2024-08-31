Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Taupō road works: Safety barriers installed along East Taupō Arterial

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Flexible safety barriers have been installed along 5km of the East Taupō Arterial – the 15km route which takes SH1 around the town. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Flexible median barriers have been installed along another stretch of State Highway 1 (SH1) near Taupō.

The $6.6 million safety improvements have been made along 5km of the East Taupō Arterial which is the 15km route that takes SH1 around the town.

Prior to the installment, road widening was required to make room for the central barriers. Some side barriers and earth bunds were added to separate highway traffic from the shared path that runs alongside the highway.

The bypass opened in 2010 and this is the second of three stages to be fitted with barriers to increase protection for road users, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

The latest stage runs from SH5 Napier Rd south to the airport roundabout. The first stage between SH5 Napier Rd and Centennial Drive was completed in 2022.

NZTA said the final section, Centennial Drive to SH1 Wairakei, required some remedial works before the barriers could be fitted and was awaiting funding.

NZTA regional manager Infrastructure Delivery Jo Wilton said road safety barriers were either installed down the middle of a road to prevent head-on collisions, or along the side of the road to help stop run-off-road crashes.

“These improvements make the road more forgiving of human error, helping prevent crashes and making them more survivable if they do happen.”

In the 10 years between 2014-2023, six people were killed and four were seriously injured on the East Taupō Arterial.

‘’Each crash has huge impacts on the people involved, their families, emergency services and the health sector.

“Safety upgrades like this result in fewer crashes which means the highway is more efficient and can support productivity and economic growth in the region,” Wilton said.

