With SH25A closed, tourism in the area slumped and locals were faced with an extensive journey to access workplaces, schools, supplies and the local hospital.

It took seven months for a bridge spanning the slip area to be designed and constructed as the project team balanced speed, quality and safety.

The road reopened on December 20, 2023, delighting locals and holidaymakers and resulting in an estimated $69 million increase in tourism expenditure to the region.

Barrier rails being installed on the bridge in December 2023. Photo / Waka Kotahi

ACE New Zealand chief executive Helen Davidson said awards judges were impressed with Tonkin + Taylor and Beca for their design, innovation, collaboration and agility on the project, which had set a new benchmark for the industry.

“Reconnecting communities safely and quickly following natural disasters is critical. This is a clear example of what can be achieved through having a clear purposeful goal, bringing together people with established trusted relationships, and a commitment to deliver because no one wanted to let the side down,” Davidson said.

“Huge congratulations to Tonkin +Taylor and Beca – they’re a great example of the outstanding consulting and engineering talent that adds value to communities in New Zealand.”

An artist's impression of the bridge reconnecting SH25A in the Coromandel. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Davidson said the ACE awards told a story about the value consultants brought to the communities they served, improving transport networks, developing neighbourhoods, creating vibrant buildings and public spaces, and providing access to clean water.

“We have an exceptional pool of talented people in New Zealand who manage complex projects and deliver world-class solutions that keep our country moving and communities thriving. These awards showcase what is possible and celebrate the people at the heart of creating a better future for Aotearoa.”

ACE New Zealand (the Association of Consulting and Engineering) is a member organisation representing more than 260 firms that employ around 16,000 engineers, project managers, planners, scientists, architects, surveyors and other technical disciplines who provide specialist services across the built and natural environment.