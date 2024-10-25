The firms were one of six gold award winners, 10 silver award winners and three merit award winners at the 2024 ACE Awards, at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on Thursday.
The awards celebrated New Zealand’s best consultants working in the built and natural environment. Consultants were recognised for going above and beyond business as usual to deliver projects and initiatives.
ACE New Zealand chief executive Helen Davidson said awards judges were impressed with Tonkin + Taylor and Beca for their design, innovation, collaboration and agility on the project, which had set a new benchmark for the industry.
“Reconnecting communities safely and quickly following natural disasters is critical. This is a clear example of what can be achieved through having a clear purposeful goal, bringing together people with established trusted relationships, and a commitment to deliver because no one wanted to let the side down,” Davidson said.
“Huge congratulations to Tonkin +Taylor and Beca – they’re a great example of the outstanding consulting and engineering talent that adds value to communities in New Zealand.”
Davidson said the ACE awards told a story about the value consultants brought to the communities they served, improving transport networks, developing neighbourhoods, creating vibrant buildings and public spaces, and providing access to clean water.
“We have an exceptional pool of talented people in New Zealand who manage complex projects and deliver world-class solutions that keep our country moving and communities thriving. These awards showcase what is possible and celebrate the people at the heart of creating a better future for Aotearoa.”
