“The 37 charges relate to burglaries that have occurred since May this year, however, we believe that this offending in the Hamilton and Auckland areas, dates back further.”
Some of the items have been on-sold, Foster said.
“There is a large volume of recovered items to work our way through and we are currently in the process of informing the victims that have been identified and we are still arranging for the return of some precious items.
“It is a really great result to be able to recover this volume of stolen items and make these arrests.”
Foster said a lot of hard work had gone into this investigation.
“We will continue to work our way through the items attempting to identify and return all the jewellery which will have significant sentimental value to the victims of these burglaries.”