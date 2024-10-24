“At the first property, a large volume of stolen goods was located, with bags of pearls, rings, necklaces – sometimes whole jewellery boxes full of items, and large amounts of gold.

“At the second property police located a raft of stolen items including a rubbish sack full of designer bags,” Foster said.

Some of the stolen bags recovered after search warrants.

“Alongside jewellery and heirlooms at both properties were watches, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel and Prada handbags, and Givenchy and Hermes items in original packaging.”

Foster said there were also a large array of other heirlooms and jewellery “that no doubt has significance and value to their owners, the victims of the burglaries”.

“The 37 charges relate to burglaries that have occurred since May this year, however, we believe that this offending in the Hamilton and Auckland areas, dates back further.”

Some of the items have been on-sold, Foster said.

“There is a large volume of recovered items to work our way through and we are currently in the process of informing the victims that have been identified and we are still arranging for the return of some precious items.

“It is a really great result to be able to recover this volume of stolen items and make these arrests.”

Foster said a lot of hard work had gone into this investigation.

“We will continue to work our way through the items attempting to identify and return all the jewellery which will have significant sentimental value to the victims of these burglaries.”







