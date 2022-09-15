Donna Pokere-Phillips. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Herald invited Hamilton's mayoral candidates to answer questions on key issues for local body voters.

Name: Donna Pokere-Phillips



Age (optional): I am a mother and grandmother

I live in: Kirikiriroa

What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of mayor?

I hold a Master in Laws and have and I am a veteran politician actively involved in politics for many years.

What approach should Hamilton take on the Three Waters Reform?

I am categorically against the Three Waters assets grab by this current Government. There is a firestorm of opposition and yet they are hell-bent on pushing this very unpopular reform through. The four mega entities will create mega iwi, superpowers usurping mana whenua, marae and hapu.

Would you like to see Hamilton become a Super City, absorbing surrounding districts into one unified local body? Why?

No, I believe that the smaller districts know their own communities and centralisation of power disempowers those communities.

What else – if anything – should Hamilton do to encourage more use of public transport, walking, and cycling?

We should make public transport free, and we need more cycling lanes.

Does Hamilton need community boards with delegated authority and budgets? Why?

I absolutely support communities. Empowering our communities empowers our people and yes it should come with delegated powers and a budget.



What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

There are over 1000 families who do not have a warm affordable home and are either living in emergency housing or are technically homeless. Current leadership wants to sell our civic building and claim it is not fit for purpose. I would turn that building into council apartments to help house some of these whanau.

Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

I will fight to keep local assets in local hands.

I will push for a social housing programme.

I am a fearless leader.

This government is hell-bent on bringing forward the Three Water reforms of our waste, storm and drinking water while ignoring the "firestorm of opposition". Hamilton needs a fearless leader to take on this Government who wants to steal our assets, I am that leader.

We have a housing crisis, over 1000 families do not have a place to call home. Current leadership have stated our civic building is not fit for purpose and want to sell it. I will utilise this asset to rehouse these families.

I will fight to keep local assets in local hands. I will push for a social housing programme. I am passionate about my community. If you want a fearless leader, vote Donna Pokere-Phillips for mayor, co-leader Outdoors & Freedom Party.

My principal place of residence is in the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward area and I am seeking election for Hamilton City Council mayor and Hamilton City Council Māori Ward.