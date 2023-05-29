Hamilton City Council's previous Māngai Māori (from left): Te Pora Thompson-Evans, James Whetu, Norm Hill and Olly te Ua. The fifth Māngai Jaydene Kana is not pictured. Photos / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council's previous Māngai Māori (from left): Te Pora Thompson-Evans, James Whetu, Norm Hill and Olly te Ua. The fifth Māngai Jaydene Kana is not pictured. Photos / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council (HCC) will continue to have appointed Māngai Māori (voice of Māori) representatives with speaking and voting rights on council committees.

The council introduced five Māngai Māori in 2018 to represent iwi and mātā waka (Māori living in Hamilton affiliated with iwi outside of Waikato-Tainui’s rohe) on all council committees.

Following a review of this model, the council has voted to reduce the number of Māngai Māori to three. They will also only sit and vote on three council committees.

Māngai Māori are nominated by key Māori partners and stakeholders based on skill, knowledge and experience.

The former Māngai Māori were Jaydene Kana, James Whetu, Norm Hill, Te Pora Thompson-Evans and Olly Te Ua who were appointed for the 2019-2022 triennium and concluded their work in line with the local elections last October.

Following the review and consultation with HCC’s Māori partners, the council proposed to have three appointees on three key council committees: The Community and Natural Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, and Strategic Growth and District Plan committees.

The 2022 election saw two Māori Ward councillors, Melaina Huaki and Moko Tauariki, elected for the first time to Hamilton City Council bringing the number of the city’s elected members to a new total of 15.

The election of Huaki and Tauariki means that even though the number of appointed Māngai Māori has been reduced, there will still be five Māori voices around the table.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa Māori Ward councillors Moko Tauariki (left) and Melaina Huaki. Photos / Hamilton City Council

When asked about the timeframe and process for the new nominations, a council spokesperson said: “The Māngai Māori will be appointed by elected members, following nominations from Waikato Tainui, Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa and hapū.

“Council is in discussions now with its Māori partners and will be guided by them about the duration and process for nominations.”

Councillors voted on the new Māngai Māori proposal at the full council meeting on May 4. Those in favour were mayor Paula Southgate, deputy mayor Angela O’Leary, and councillors Louise Hutt, Maxine van Oosten, Melaina Huaki, Moko Tauariki, Anna Casey-Cox, Sarah Thomson and Emma Pike.

Those against were councillors Ryan Hamilton, Andrew Bydder, Geoff Taylor, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Mark Donovan and Ewan Wilson.

Mayor Paula Southgate says: “Council has recognised the need and desire to work closely with Māori and give effect to Te Tiriti across all levels of our work.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is "seriously" concerned about the impact of the RMA changes on metro councils like Hamilton. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery

“Our Māngai Māori have always worked hard to represent the views of many people in our wider community. Alongside our two new Māori Ward councillors, these additional voices provide welcome views and experiences to our many discussions,” Southgate says.

At the council meeting, councillors Hamilton and Bydder put forward an unsuccessful amendment that would have seen only two Māngai Māori appointed, and without voting rights.

The budget for remuneration and support of Māngai Māori is $203,584 for the 2023 financial year.

The Māngai Māori model was a finalist in the Cultural Wellbeing category of the 2019 LGNZ Excellence Awards and was also adopted by Waikato District Council until the end of the last triennium. Waipā District Council, too, appointed iwi representatives, known as Te Kanohi, to four council committees.

Waikato District decided not to continue with the Māngai after two Māori Ward councillors were elected in October. The council plans to develop Mana Whenua Forums, including all marae in the district, to strengthen engagement at a marae and hapu level.

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church says: “Council now has two Māori ward councillors as well as three general ward councillors who identify as Māori. In other words, there are five Māori voices around the table of our 13 councillors and mayor.”

Waipā was due to appoint four new Te Kanohi in February but put it on hold in the interim because of the current Māori Ward byelection.



