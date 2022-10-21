Councillors Tuariki, Bydder, Pike, Casey-Cox, van Oosten, Naidoo-Rauf, Donovan, Mayor Paula Southgate, councillors O'Leary, Wilson, Thomson, Huaki, Hamilton and Hutt. Photo / Mike Walen

Hamilton's new councillors are officially inducted and ready to take office after an emotional ceremony at Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa Marae at Wintec on Thursday.

The ceremony marked the induction of six new first-term councillors, including the inaugural induction of Hamilton's first two Māori ward councillors Moko Tauariki and Melaina Huaki.

Huaki led the group of councillors on to the marae as she responded to the karanga of mana whenua.

Hamilton City Council chief executive Lance Vervoort described the event as an "auspicious day".

"We are welcoming two Māori wards today, so I feel like [the marae] is a fitting place [for the ceremony]. It's an exciting day for Kirikiriroa, it's an exciting day for council."

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate also acknowledged the special occasion.

"Today is a day that will be written into the history of all our lives, but also the civic history of this city. It is significant [as] today we celebrate two new Māori seats. I am grateful for and excited about the opportunity to work with you."

Melaina Huaki leads her fellow councillors onto the marae as she answered the karanga of mana whenua. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery

Tauariki was introduced by chair of Te Haa o Whenua o Kirikiriroa (THaWK) Sonny Karena with a mihi before Tauariki swore his oath.

Tauariki said he was about "modelling and leading what a good te tiriti partnership" should look like.

"I am about helping and supporting those people that fail to understand what te tiriti is about ... For 182 years my whānau over here have been bystanders and watching what happens in that building across the road.

"So on this day, I swear an oati or an oath - thank God it's not to King Charles III we would have had a problem - but I do swear an oath to be respectful to do the best that I can to serve the whānau - THE whānau - of Kirikiriroa."

Tauariki gave his speech and swore his oath in te reo Māori and English.

After he and Huaki had sworn the oath, they joined mana whenua representatives and their whānau in bursting into a powerful haka tautoko.

Visibly absent from the ceremony was former deputy mayor and mayoral candidate Geoff Taylor who has been re-elected as a councillor, but has not been given a committee chair position.

Taylor was enjoying some time off out of town with his wife Julie and said on Wednesday he "won't be rushing back to council". He will be sworn in at the next council meeting.

Newly elected councillor Anna Casey-Cox swore her oath and held her induction speech in te reo Māori, only briefly translating her acknowledgement of mana whenua and her supporters into English.

After Huaki and Tuariki had sworn their oaths, they joined mana whenua, their whanau and supporters who celebrated the induction with a haka tautoko. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery

The induction ceremony also included lots of tears as elected members acknowledged their loved ones and supporters.

The first to get emotional was Mayor Southgate as she paid tribute to one of her earliest supporters.

"Today, I want to acknowledge the man who I credit with my success in local government ... Sorry, it isn't my husband Greg, [although] we get to him later.

"It is Barry O'Connor, regional councillor and former CE of the Airport Company ... he is the reason I stand here today. He told me over 12 years ago that I would one day be chair of the [Waikato] regional council. He told me 'You are a leader of the community'. In fact, he told anyone who would listen," Southgate said trying to hold back tears.

"He passed [in 2006] before this happened, but he was with me in spirit on the day I did [become chair]. I could almost hear him saying 'See, what did I tell you'. And today, again he would be smugly nodding in support with an 'I knew it'-look."

Newly appointed senior chair Ryan Hamilton thanked his three children who helped him with the campaign, including one of his daughters who didn't attend the ceremony.

"I have another daughter at home who has been battling social anxiety ... but she was out there helping me with signs which was very heartwarming to see," Hamilton said visibly moved.

Council newbie Louise Hutt paid tribute to her uncle David who passed earlier this year, while councillors Mark Donovan, Maxine van Oosten and Emma Pike also got teary-eyed when acknowledging the support of their children, mokopuna and parents.

Apart from crediting her parents, Pike also recognised two other supporters of hers in her induction speech.

"I want to acknowledge my mentors Martin Gallagher and Dr Gaurav Sharma who showed me the type of leader I want to be, always putting the community first."

The mention of former Hamilton West MP Sharma who just resigned caused murmuring among the crowd. Sharma attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was not open to the public and was attended by newly elected councillors, their families and supporters, mana whenua and senior council staff. Among the guests were also former councillors Martin Gallagher and Rob Pascoe and chair of Te Ohu Whakaita Charitable Trust and the Matariki ki Waikato festival Marleina Ruka.