Paula Southgate has been re-elected as mayor of Hamilton. Photo / Mark Hamilton Photography

Progress results for Hamilton City Council's elections show Paula Southgate has been re-elected as Mayor.

Southgate received 13,693 votes so far, with Geoff Taylor in second with 12,395.

Although there are still special votes and votes received at drive-through ballot boxes today to be counted, Southgate was claiming victory this afternoon.

"I'm very delighted and grateful for all those who voted for me," Southgate says.

"I'm happy but also very tired. It is hard running a campaign if you are also the current mayor because you have the work with the council during the day and the campaign in the evenings, but at the end of the day I am here because people voted for me."

Southgate was with her daughters when the Waikato Herald approached her for comment and says they will go for a walk around Hamilton Lake later.

"I just need a couple of days to breathe... But all day today, I have just received so many lovely messages from people, I am really grateful."

She says she is aware the results can still change. "You just never know. If they do, I just gotta get on with it. There is not too much point worrying about it, is there."

The six elected East Ward councillors are Anna Casey-Cox and Andrew Bydder as well as current East Ward councillors Mark Donovan, Ryan Hamilton, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf and Maxine van Oosten who have been re-elected.

The six West Ward councillors are Emma Pike and Louise Hutt as well as current West Ward councillors Angela O'Leary, Geoff Taylor, Sarah Thomson and Ewan Wilson who have been re-elected.

The two inaugural Kirikiriroa Māori Ward councillors are Moko Tauariki and former Māngai Māori Te Pora Thompson.

These results do not include about 2800 votes received at drive-through voting and ballot boxes across the city today, or any special votes.

Preliminary results, released tomorrow, will include all votes cast today, but no special votes.

The final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday, October 13.

In total, Hamilton City Council had 46 candidates contesting the 15 seats available.

Hamilton used the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system for the first time this year.