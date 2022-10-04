If you haven't voted yet, it is not too late. Drop off your voting papers at one of the numerous ballot boxes around the city until midday, Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

With less than a week to vote, Hamilton's voter turnout is still far behind that of other councils in the Waikato region.

As of Monday, only 12.4 per cent (13,675 people) of the 110,183 registered voters in Hamilton have had their say, which means the city has the lowest voter turnout in the region.

Voters enrolled in the city's East ward have returned the most votes with 13.7 per cent of the 52,269 enrolled having had their say, while the West ward returned 12.6 per cent of the 44,667 enrolled.

Of the 13,247 enrolled in the Kirikiriroa Maaori ward, only 875 people voted (6.6 per cent).

The Waikato's highest voter turnout was in Otorohanga with 24.35 per cent, followed closely by Ruapehu with 24.28 per cent.

Thames-Coromandel district is in third place as 23.9 per cent (6,200 people) have had their say by September 30.

Joining Hamilton at the bottom of the ranking are Waikato district with 15.1 per cent and Waipā with 19.2 per cent.

Matamata-Piako is at 20.93 per cent, Hauraki at 21 per cent, Waitomo at 21.29 per cent, Taupo at 22.17 per cent and South Waikato is at 23.24 per cent.

The voter turnout in numerous districts nationwide is lower than in the last two elections, despite efforts by councils and Local Government New Zealand to get more people engaged in local elections.

Anyone who hasn't cast their vote should return their voting packs to a post box by Wednesday, October 5, or ballot box by noon on Saturday, October 8, to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

You can check out your council's current voter turnout online.

To find your nearest ballot box in Hamilton visit yourcityelections.co.nz.