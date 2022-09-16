Voting papers are now on their way to enrolled voters. Photo / Vote NZ

Voting papers are now on their way to enrolled voters. Photo / Vote NZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is challenging young voters to up the vote this local election by encouraging one other person to vote.

Currently, only four out of 10 New Zealanders bother to vote in local elections, compared to the eight out of 10 who turn out at general elections.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says she has been heartened to see rangatahi take action over the issues they care about recently.

"Local elections are a great opportunity for young voters to capitalise on that momentum by having a say on who best represents them," she says.

"Research tells us that the younger you are, the less likely it is that you'll be voting in a local election. That's why boosting youth participation plays an important part in lifting our overall numbers."

Freeman-Greene says it is a common misconception that local elections are just for ratepayers.

"The decisions councils make now will have a huge impact on how future generations live, work and thrive in our communities," she says.

"This year we want everyone to encourage one other person to vote in the local elections because we all have a role to play to 'up the vote'."

Freeman-Greene says the fact that the local elections are held via postal vote was often seen as a barrier for young people because they are more likely to be renting, hence they move homes more often, changing their address.

"But the great thing about postal voting is that you can sit down with a cuppa and take the time to look at all the candidates, find out what they stand for and make informed decisions," she says.

Hamilton City joins Ruapehu District in using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system.

For Hamilton, it is the first time using this system where voters rank their candidates in order of their preference.

If voters miss the postal cut-off on October 4, they can still pop their vote into one of the numerous ballot boxes across the country by midday on October 8.

Ballot boxes can be found at supermarkets, council buildings and libraries. Locations for ballot boxes around Hamilton include St Andrews, Chartwell, Hillcrest and Dinsdale Libraries and the Municipal Building in Garden Place.

If you haven't made up your mind yet on who to vote for, there are still a number of candidate events coming up, where you have the chance to meet those who are standing and question them on issues that matter to you.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Meet the Candidates events will be set up throughout the region and include:

Hamilton

● September 19, meet the women standing for local elections at YWCA.

Meet the women standing for Hamilton City Council and the Waikato Regional Council's Hamilton constituency.

● September 26, meet all Hamilton candidates at Nivara Lounge.

Meet the candidates standing for the mayoralty, Hamilton East and West Wards, and the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward. Hear their aspirations for how they would ensure Hamilton is safe and welcoming for its LGBTQIA+ community.

● September 27, Waikato Chamber Hamilton City Mayoral Debate: Business Meets the Candidates at Wintec

● October 4, Election Connection Roadshow at The Meteor Theatre.

Creative Waikato is inviting councillors, candidates and the community to a 15-minute presentation exploring the connection between local government and the creative community.

For more details and events visit the council's website.

Waipā

● September 20, Election Connection Road Show at Te Awamutu Little Theatre.

For more details visit the council's website.

Waikato District

● September 18, Meet the Candidates - Raglan, at Raglan Town Hall.

Meet the WDC mayoral candidates and the Raglan Ward Councillor candidates.

● September 19, Meet the Candidates - Te Kowhai, at Te Kowhai Memorial Hall.

Candidates standing for the mayoralty, general ward and Māori ward, as well as Regional council, are invited.

● September 20, Meet the Candidates - Tamahere, at Tamahere Hall.

For more information visit the council's website.

Matamata-Piako

● September 20, at Longlands Village Matamata (residents only).

● September 21, at the Morrinsville RSA.

More information can be found on the council's website.

South Waikato

● September 21, at the Senior Citizen Hall in Tokoroa.

Meet the mayoral candidates and Tokoroa Ward candidates.

For more information visit the council's website.

Thames-Coromandel

● September 17, at the Whangamatā Memorial Hall.

● September 18, at the Civic Centre Conference room.

● September 25, in the Whitianga Town Hall.

For more details visit the council's website.

Ruapehu

● September 19, at Theatre Royal in Raetihi.

Mayoral candidates, Ruapehu District Council candidates, Ruapehu Constituency of Horizons Regional Council and for the Ōwhango-National Park Community Board, and Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Boards have been invited.

● October 3, Election Connection Roadshow in Taumarunui.

For more information visit the council's website.

Waitomo

● September 29, Election Connection Roadshow at Waitomo Caves Museum.

For more details visit the council's website.

Get more local election news with Georgina Campbell every Tuesday with our politics podcast, On the Tiles - Local Edition.