Waipā District Council is worried about the low voter turnout in the local elections. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council is "deeply worried" about the low voter turnout for the local body elections.

As at yesterday, only 3932 people, meaning 9.93 per cent of the district's registered voters, have had their say. On the same day in the 2019 local body elections, 17.4 per cent had voted.

The council's governance manager Jo Gread says the low level of voter return was deeply worrying, given how much is at stake.

"The people sitting around the council table make decisions which impact our lives every single day. It is our councillors who decide on everything from parks, to roads, to water services and so much more. Community board members represent the views and priorities of people in their communities," Gread says.

"You cannot live in our district without those decisions impacting on you in some way. I'm astounded people don't want to have a say on who makes those decisions on their behalf."

Meanwhile, Hamilton's voter turnout is slowly climbing with 11 per cent of Hamiltonians now having returned their voting papers. There were 1200 votes received yesterday.

This means, out of the 110,183 registered voters, 12,100 have voted so far. The East Ward has returned the most votes so far with 12.2 per cent (6400 votes out of 52,269 enrolled).

The West Ward is sitting on 11 per cent (4900 votes of 44,667 enrolled). Only 6 per cent (800 votes out of 13,247 enrolled) of those registered on the Kirikiriroa Māori Ward Roll have had their say to date.

Gread urged anyone who had not yet voted to do so as soon as possible. The last day for people to post their votes is Tuesday, October 4. After next Tuesday people should drop off their vote at a council office or ballot box.

"If you've still got your voting papers sitting at home, fill them out and get them to a council office, the Te Awamutu library or a supermarket near you. You've got until 12pm, Saturday, October 8, but you cannot miss that deadline, there are no extensions given for late-comers," she says.

The council has placed orange ballot boxes in supermarkets including Countdown Cambridge and Te Awamutu, Fresh Choice Leamington and Te Awamutu, New World Cambridge and Pak'nSave Te Awamutu to make it easier to vote.

To find your nearest letter box or ballot box in Hamilton visit the your city elections website.

Council offices in Te Awamutu and Cambridge will be open this Saturday from 9am to 12pm to give people the opportunity to vote and complete special votes if needed.

If residents haven't received their voting papers, the council says they should go into a council office to arrange a special vote. Special votes can no longer be posted out.