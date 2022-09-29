Matamata-Piako mayoral candidates Stu Husband, Russell Smith and Adrienne Wilcock. Photos / Danielle Zollickhofer

The contest for the Matamata-Piako mayoralty is a battle of the towns with the three mayoral candidates from different parts of the district.

For Matamata, two-term councillor Adrienne Wilcock is stepping into the ring, current councillor Russell Smith is competing for Te Aroha and current regional councillor Stu Husband, who is based in Tauhei, is fighting in Morrinsville's corner.

However, all contestants are united in putting the whole district's wellbeing over their individual towns.

Husband says: "The love has to be spread, everyone must have a drink from the trough. I grew up in Ellerslie [Auckland] but the whole Matamata-Piako District is close to my heart.

"When I started farming, the farm cadets team from Federated Farmers placed me in Te Poi. I went on sharemilking in Waihou, near Te Aroha and now I have my own farm in Tauhei."

While Smith agrees and says the focus needs to be on the district as a whole, he is a strong advocate for Te Aroha.

"Te Aroha was always the poor cousin, we got left behind. It has been changed over the last three years and we need to keep building on that," Smith says.

Wilcock, who is based in Walton, says she doesn't have a favourite town.

"Walton is the heart of the district. When it comes to our three main towns, we are three siblings. We all share similarities and challenges. I would encourage a council that works together to achieve good outcomes for the district."

Husband, who spent nine years on the Waikato Regional Council for the Waihou Ward, says he decided to make the change from regional to district council because of the upcoming reforms from central government.

"It's like going backwards, isn't it, but all of the reforms like Three Waters and the Resource Management Act will be battled on a district level. [The reforms have] an impact on the local voice, they take the voice down to Wellington which is not cool," Husband says.

Stu Husband served nine years as a Waikato Regional councillor for the Waihou ward. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Smith, who just completed his first three years on the Matamata-Piako District Council for the Te Aroha Ward, says he decided to stand for the mayoralty to advocate for his town.

"You see, [Te Aroha] only has three councillors, not four like the other towns. With mayor Ash stepping down, he left quite a vacancy. Te Aroha needs a strong mayor at the table, we see what difference it makes with our current council," Smith says.

Wilcock, who spent six years on the council for the Matamata Ward, says she was encouraged to stand after Ash Tanner announced he wasn't seeking re-election.

"I have a strong passion for the community and council is all about the people at the end of the day ... I like to keep things going for the district and make a difference," Wilcock says.

All three candidates reflect Matamata-Piako's strong connection with the dairy industry: Husband and Wilcock are both dairy farmers and Smith works for Fonterra in the engineering department.

Husband, a dad of six and granddad of four, has been farming throughout his life, even while working other jobs, including when he worked as a prison officer at Mount Eden for nine years.

"I have been stabbed once, had my throat cut ... I have been asked by people whether I will be able to say no to the upcoming reforms. I just said, I had my throat cut for saying no before, so what do you think."

Husband says in the race for the mayoralty it all came down to connections and leadership.

"In the 2017 general election, I stood for New Zealand First and made some serious connections into Wellington. I have the experience and the community voice," he says.

Russell Smith just finished his first term on the council for the Te Aroha Ward. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Smith, a dad of three and granddad of five, says he brings life experience and discipline to the table.

"I was a solo parent for seven years, raising my two sons by myself and I spent 15 years in the New Zealand Army. I loved it, it gave me a good grounding and discipline," Smith says.

"I'm prepared and thick-skinned enough to make the tough decisions. I'm approachable and willing to learn."

Wilcock, a mum of three and grandmother of four, says what sets her apart from her fellow hopeful mayors is her governance experience. Among other roles, she chaired the District Licensing Committee and sat on the Audit and Risk Committee.

"I have the experience you can trust. During my six years as a councillor, I held a number of positions that offer a deeper insight into the council business and made strong connections.

"And I have leadership experience through chairing the Agrecovery Foundation [rural recycling programme] for seven years," Wilcock says.

She says she also brings a strong connection to the community through volunteering in multiple clubs like the Walton Tennis Club, Matamata Netball Association and the Indoor Sports and Recreation Hub.

Adrienne Wilcock spent two terms on the Matamata-Piako District Council as a Matamata Ward councillor. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

If elected mayor, Husband has already a long list of projects he would like to tackle.

"Getting a roof on the Matamata swimming pool, getting rid of the trucks on Matamata's Broadway through a bypass and fill those empty shops all over the district. Morrinsville's water supply also needs to be addressed."

Smith says if elected mayor his focus will be security and safety.

"I want to establish a decent security system with cameras and CCTV number plate recognition like we have in Morrinsville."

Another important point of focus for him is the town Waharoa, north of Matamata.

"Waharoa has been forgotten about, we need to put it back on the map, revive it. Make [the residents] proud of their town. I would love to connect Waharoa to Matamata with a cycleway to make them feel connected."

Wilcock says she won't be "pressing" any new projects.

"There are things already in the Long-Term Plan that are more important, like the upgrade of the wastewater plant or the Te Aroha Spa development. But when we review [the Long Term Plan], we consult the community on what they like to see prioritised," Wilcock says.

All three candidates are certain they have what it takes to be mayor, but it can only be one. Up until voting closes, Husband, Smith and Wilcock say they each believe it's gonna be them.