Gary Thompson (Ngāti Paoa) has been elected unopposed as the inaugural Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako Ward. Photo / Supplied

Gary Thompson (Ngāti Paoa), a member of the Matamata-Piako District Council Te Manawhenua Forum, has been elected unopposed to the inaugural Matamata-Piako District Council Māori seat Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako Ward.

Meanwhile, the race for the Matamata-Piako mayoralty will be between three current councillors from the area after current mayor Ash Tanner announced this year that he will be stepping down.

Current Matamata councillor Adrienne Wilcock, current Te Aroha councillor Russel Smith and current Waikato regional councillor for the Waihou Ward Stu Husband have thrown their hat in the ring for the position.

Smith and Wilcock are also standing for their current wards.

Matamata-Piako District Council mayoral candidate Adrienne Wilcock. Photo / Supplied

In total, the council received 24 nominations for the 13 positions available. When nominations closed last Friday, three nominations for mayor, eight nominations for Morrinsville ward councillor, six nominations for Te Aroha ward councillor, six nominations for Matamata ward councillor and one nomination for the Māori Ward position had been received.

For the four vacancies in the Morrinsville Ward, Mac Aitchison, Sharon Dean, Ian Stuart Hauraki, Dayne Horne, Zarsha Osborne, Cameron Sawyer and current councillors Bruce Dewhurst and James Thomas put their names forward.

Current Morrinsville councillors Donna Arnold and Neil Goodger (deputy mayor) are not standing again.

Matamata-Piako District Council mayoral candidate Russel Smith. Photo / Supplied

For the three vacancies in the Te Aroha Ward Sarah-Jane Bourne, Dr Bruce Donaldson,

Peter Jager, Brett Smyth, Jill Taylor and current councillor Russel Smith have put their names forward.

Current Te Aroha councillors Teena Cornes and Caitlin Casey are not seeking re-election.

All current councillors in the Matamata Ward are standing again. Kevin Tappin, James Sainsbury, Sue Whiting and Adrienne Wilcock have put their names forward for the four seats alongside Caleb J. Ansell and Stephen Cope.