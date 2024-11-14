“It pains me to know that the individual responsible for this heinous act lived next door and exhibited disturbing behaviour that was witnessed by others such as throwing his urine at people,” Mereana, the daughter of Guy Sing Quaver Hihiterangi Thompson, told the High Court at Hamilton.
“How was it that he was allowed to live in our community?”
Thompson’s whānau packed the courtroom yesterday sporting tee-shirts that read “We want justice”.
Although Justice Christian Whata handed down a minimum non-parole period of 50 per cent - meaning he has to serve half his sentence before being eligible for parole - they labelled the prison term, “ridiculous”, as Thompson was “forever dead” but Ko would soon be back in the community.
“It’s disgusting,” Mereana said.
“What about the public when he’s released? What about the safety of the public?”
Ko, 50, had been acting aggressively on the morning of September 17, 2022, and throwing bottles of urine at the car of Thompson’s 19-year-old granddaughter as she reversed out of the driveway, next to his Hamilton property.
As her driver’s window was open the contents splashed onto her hand.
They were able to identify the liquid as urine “due to the strong odour”.
She initially drove away but then returned to park outside Ko’s property and phoned Thompson to tell him what had happened.
Thompson got into his vehicle and reversed down the driveway and stopped adjacent to Ko’s house.
He walked through a gap in the fencing and approached Ko who was still outside, yelling.
As Thompson approached Ko, he moved inside his house. The pair argued before Thompson put Ko in a headlock and slapped his face at least twice. They then exchanged body punches.
Thompson was then seen holding Ko’s hands to stop him from punching before both men moved out of the view of those watching.
At some point, Ko armed himself with a homemade weapon - a combination of a slingshot and a knife, with a blade that measured 14cm long and 5cm wide.
The pair ended up on the floor with Thompson on top. Ko then stabbed him four times and Thompson died from blood loss soon after.
“Since his passing ... our family has never been the same. We are left with broken hearts and a deep sense of trauma.
“The manner in which he was taken from us is something which I struggle to comprehend.
“Not a day goes by without thinking of my dad, our dad. You took him from us and that can never be replaced.”
Thompson was the fourth member of their whānau to die in 2022. The others included his beloved wife, Sandra, his mother, Nola, and his brother, Sonny.
‘Not a retributive act’
Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton accepted that while Thompson was involved in the scuffle, she urged the judge to put into context a man acting as a protector in circumstances where his grandchildren had been attacked and were frightened.
“It’s relevant to observe that this is not a case of a retributive act ... the defendant went inside knowing that was where he kept his homemade weapon,” she said.