Long drive golfer Chris Charlton in action at Pirongia Golf Club's Sponsors' Day Ambrose Event on April 5. Photo / Kendrah Worsley

Hamilton long drive golfer Chris Charlton supported Pirongia Golf Club’s annual Sponsors’ Day Ambrose Event on April 5 in the lead-up to his appearance at the 2024 world long drive amateur division championships in South Carolina.

Long drive is a sport where players compete to hit or drive a golf ball the farthest.

Charlton took up long driving last August as he looked for a new challenge after 20 years of golf.

Training at St Peter’s Golf Academy in Cambridge, Charlton has competed in four Australian events and the New Zealand and North Island Championships.

The Australian Long Drive Championship Order of Merit leader’s ranking was a pathway for World Long Drive to give him a spot in the world amateur championships in July.

The Pirongia event doubled as an opportunity for him to raise funds for the trip.

Off the back of this, he hopes to qualify for the August World Championships in Atlanta before the European championships in September.

The Sponsors’ Day was an opportunity for Pirongia Golf Club to thank its sponsors and supporters who are vital to the success of the club.

Morning tea welcomed 20 teams with Charlton demonstrating his hitting skills and allowing teams to “buy a drive” from him.

“It was awesome. The Pirongia members were super supportive. I loved spending time out there. It was good fun and I met some awesome guys, girls and ladies. I loved hitting golf balls and seeing the reactions on their faces,” Charlton said.

Long drive golfer Chris Charlton (right) getting to know the locals at Pirongia Golf Club's Sponsors' Day. Photo / Kendrah Worsley

The barbecue was in action all day and raffles were run before and after golf play.

Prizes included meat packs, green fees at Tieke Golf Estate and a golf bag.

The winners of the Sponsors’ Day trophy were Neil Florence Builders.

Charlton said he loves to be involved in corporate days around his training.

“I’m always open to corporate and charity days. If people want to flick me through some details around what they want to achieve, I’m happy to have a chat,” Charlton said.

“More so the charity days, raising funds for different organisations. It’s awesome to be able to make an impact that way and help out charities.”

If you would like Charlton to support an event, contact him via chris.e.charlton@gmail.com.

For sponsorship opportunities at Pirongia Golf Club email pirongiagolfclub@xtra.co.nz or call Steve Law on 027 525 9734.