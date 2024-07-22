Advertisement
Hamilton furniture thief busted with dressing table strapped to roof of vehicle

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

A furniture thief had a dressing table strapped to the top of his vehicle when he was stopped by police in Hamilton in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to a property on Nixon St in central Hamilton at 6.30am after a member of the public was woken up by what they thought was a vehicle crash.

Area Commander Hamilton City Inspector Andrea McBeth said officers found a vehicle leaving the address with several items of household furniture on board.

Along with the dressing table strapped to the roof, the offender had also taken a bed base.

McBeth said the 34-year-old local man was arrested without incident and was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on burglary charges.

McBeth said police were concerned at the boldness of the offender, “who had spent some time removing furniture from the address”.

“This type of offending creates frustration and a sense of violation of privacy for our victims. We are very grateful to the member of the public who alerted us to the burglary while it was in progress.”

McBeth said the property would be returned to the victim.

“This is a timely reminder for everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact police via 111 if it’s happening now.”

