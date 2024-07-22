Joe Biden drops out of the US presidential race and calls to roll out caps on what people pay for public transport across the country in today's New Zealand Herald headlines.

By RNZ

A furniture thief had a dressing table strapped to the top of his vehicle when he was stopped by police in Hamilton in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to a property on Nixon St in central Hamilton at 6.30am after a member of the public was woken up by what they thought was a vehicle crash.

Area Commander Hamilton City Inspector Andrea McBeth said officers found a vehicle leaving the address with several items of household furniture on board.

Along with the dressing table strapped to the roof, the offender had also taken a bed base.