By RNZ
A furniture thief had a dressing table strapped to the top of his vehicle when he was stopped by police in Hamilton in the early hours of Saturday.
Police were called to a property on Nixon St in central Hamilton at 6.30am after a member of the public was woken up by what they thought was a vehicle crash.
Area Commander Hamilton City Inspector Andrea McBeth said officers found a vehicle leaving the address with several items of household furniture on board.
Along with the dressing table strapped to the roof, the offender had also taken a bed base.