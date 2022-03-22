Michael Eichler was sentenced to five months' home detention and disqualified from driving for five years in the Hamilton District Court today.

A man who crashed his car, injuring his daughter and killing her unborn baby, hopes to rebuild their relationship.

Wheelchair user Michael Eichler, 58, was today sentenced to five months' home detention in the Hamilton District Court for the December 2020 crash in Hamilton.

Eichler's counsel Jonathon Myers said his client's driver's licence had been medically revoked since the crash and he'd indicated previously he was unlikely to get back behind the wheel again.

In January, Eichler admitted two Land Transport Act charges of aggravated careless driving causing death and injury by breaching regulations concerning the manner in which a driver overtakes another vehicle in the Hamilton District Court.

Eichler has polyneuropathy, a nerve and muscle degenerative disease, which generally confines him to a wheelchair and sees him have difficulties with his hands.

The terms of his licence dictate that he be accompanied by supervisor - or a person with a full driver's licence.

Judge Glen Marshall said the incident was a "tragedy" for not only Eichler's daughter and her baby but also for the wider whanau, stating that it would have a "ripple effect for years to come".

The court previously heard the pair's relationship had deteriorated after the crash, and Eichler's daughter had been approached to take part in a restorative justice conference but declined.

Eichler's counsel, Johnathon Myers told Judge Marshall that his client had caught up with his daughter over a video call since pleading guilty and been able to meet his new grandchild.

"He hopes that things have moved some way towards healing. It's going to be a long journey but in the pre-sentence report there's genuine remorse and regret from Mr Eichler."

During sentencing today, Judge Marshall noted the circumstances were hard for everyone but with his daughter now having another child, "it's hoped in the future there will be a reconciliation in the family".

As well as sentencing Eichler to home detention, he disqualified him from driving for five years on the off chance that he did decide to one day get back behind the wheel.

The crash

Eichler, together with his 27-year-old daughter - who was 36 weeks pregnant - were travelling north about 4.50pm on December 17, 2020 when a truck in front of them suddenly slowed down.

The driver of the Mitsubishi truck saw a southbound truck and trailer unit indicating to turn right into a truck stop and flashed his lights to allow him to perform the manoeuvre.

The Mitsubishi truck stopped, but Eichler continued driving by performing an illegal overtaking manoeuvre.

Eichler was travelling about 60km/h-70km/h at the time, and didn't realise the truck had given way to a southbound truck and trailer unit and crashed into its trailer.

His vehicle was moderately damaged and his daughter was taken to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries.

Later that same day there were complications with her unborn child, and it was delivered later that day by emergency caesarean section.

The baby girl was not breathing when delivered and remained in Waikato Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit for three days before she died on December 20.

An autopsy revealed she had suffered multiple organ failure as a result of the impact of the crash.