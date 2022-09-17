Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton after an incident which left one man dead and another in custody. Photo / Supplied

A passerby has allegedly been stabbed to death with scissors after getting involved in an altercation between a father and son on a suburban Hamilton street.

Police confirmed one person died after attending a report at 11am on Saturday of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton.

A Roy St neighbour told the Herald he understood the person who was killed was a passerby in a ute who got involved in a fight between a father and son that had been going on all morning.

The neighbour had not witnessed the attack but said it was a close-knit neighbourhood.

The driver got out of his ute to confront the younger man and was attacked after getting caught up in the father-son dispute.

"All the yelling, it's ongoing. It's just a shame to let it get this far. It's a shock."

A person was taken into custody and police said later that a 48-year-old man had been charged with murder. The man will appear in court on Monday.

"One person was treated by ambulance staff at the scene, but sadly the person has died," Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

The incident occurred on a residential street across the road from the Nawton Domain.

The Nawton local at the scene said family of the deceased had been turning up to the crime scene.

Police and St John Ambulance have attended a report of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton. Photo / Google Street View

"It's pretty sad. His family came and they pretty much, as you would feel - shocked and angry and everything else. Neighbours came over and tried to comfort them, make sure they were okay. I think the partner came as well and she was pretty upset, obviously as you would be," the local said.

St John say they were notified of an incident at 10.59am and responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

St John was not required for transportation of any patients.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"We are still making inquiries, and we'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed this morning's events who has not yet spoken to us," a police spokesperson said.

"You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 220917/7019."