Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton after an incident which left one man dead and another in custody. Photo / Supplied

A passerby has allegedly been stabbed to death with scissors after they got involved in an altercation between a father and son on a suburban Hamilton street.

Police confirmed one person has died after attending a report at 11am today of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton.

A Roy St neighbour told the Herald he understood the person who was killed to be a passerby in his ute who had got involved in a fight between a father and son that had been going on all morning.

The neighbour had not witnessed the attack but said it was a close-knit neighbourhood and he was now at the scene with other locals as a crowd grew around the police cordon.

"I pass that way quite often when I'm walking or jogging, and there's always the same guy going off his head," the neighbour said of the people at the residence cordoned off by police.

"Good on them for being a good Samaritan but from what I hear, the person that did the crime is the one that everybody seems to be talking about, he's the one who's got mental illness. We usually keep our distance from him because he's just not right in the head to be honest."

The local resident said the man who was stabbed had pulled up in his ute possibly because the younger man had thrown rocks at his vehicle - as he often did on Roy St.

The driver then got out of his ute to confront the younger man and was attacked after getting caught up in the father-son dispute.

"Everybody knows about him. He's forever throwing stones at us," the neighbour said of the younger man.

"All the yelling, it's ongoing. I'm not surprised that it's happened. For those who know, it's not surprising. It's just a shame to let it get this far. It's a shock."

A person has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries into the incident.

"One person was treated by ambulance staff at the scene, but sadly the person has died," Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

The incident occurred on a residential street across the road from the Nawton Domain.

The Nawton local at the scene said family of the deceased have been turning up to the crime scene.

Police and St John Ambulance have attended a report of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton. Photo / Google Street View

"It's pretty sad. His family came and they pretty much, as you would feel - shocked and angry and everything else. Neighbours came over and tried to comfort them, make sure they were okay. I think the partner came as well and she was pretty upset, obviously as you would be," the local said.

"I don't think this cordon is going to lift any time soon."

St John say they were notified of an incident at 10.59am and responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

St John was not required for transportation of any patients.