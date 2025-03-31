- Gerald Joshua Waru, 41, is accused of murdering Te-Pea Martin and Gareth Hira in Hamilton.
- Waru’s second charge was upgraded after Hira died from his injuries in Waikato Hospital.
- Justice Graham Lang scheduled a trial for October 4, 2027.
A man accused of murdering two men in Hamilton can now be named.
Gerald Joshua Waru, 41, initially faced one charge of murdering Te-Pea Martin, 26, after an incident in Melville last month, and seriously injuring a second man.
However, today, the second charge - wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - was upgraded to murder by Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton after the victim, Gareth Hira, died of his injuries in Waikato Hospital several days later.