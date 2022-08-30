Holland Superette in Hamilton ram raid. Video / Supplied

Security footage has captured the moment thieves brazenly ram raided a Hamilton superette early this morning, including the moment their car nearly rolled away from them after forgetting to put it in park.

Holland Superette on Holland Rd was just one of five retailers across the city that was hit by ram raids and burglaries this morning.

The convenience store was ram raided at 5.15am but, fortunately, the thieves were unsuccessful in stealing anything.

Owner of Holland Superette Sandip Dodiya out front his store after it was ram raided. Photo / Mike Scott

Video footage given to the Herald shows a white Mazda Atenza ramming the store's roller door.

The driver backs into the door three times before abruptly getting out of the vehicle and forgetting to put it in park. They can then be seen quickly running back and hopping into the vehicle to stop it.

Meanwhile, another person with gloves and a mask on starts ripping at the door and throws a sign.

Holland Superette in Hamilton was hit by thieves in an early morning ram raid. Photo / Mike Scott

In the back, a second car can be seen lurking which the two eventually run towards, and the car takes off.

The superette has been completely wrecked, photos show debris strewn out front of the store, a smashed concrete ledge and a fallen security cage.

Builders were seen there this morning attending to the damaged frontage.

Holland Superette owner Sandip Dodiya caught the moment his store was ram raided on CCTV. Photo / Mike Scott

Police also believe that the car used to ram raid the superette was used to ram raid Mobil service station on Cambridge Rd just 15 minutes earlier.

From the station, they were able to steal a number of items before fleeing.

A police spokesperson said they have seized the vehicle and it will be forensically examined.

These burglaries come as Bottle-O on Borman Rd, TechStore on Horsham Downs Rd and Total Vision Optomertrists on Grey St in Hamilton East were also targeted this morning.

The five burglaries took place within just three hours.