Hamilton police are investigating a spate of burglaries across the city overnight, including one that resulted in a car catching fire.

In just three hours four retailers and a service station were targeted by thieves.

First up, a retail store on Horsham Downs Rd was ram raided around 2.10am.

A police spokesperson said the offenders stole alcohol before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Half an hour later, a group attempted to ram raid a retailer on Grey St in Hamilton East but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle was left running and eventually caught fire while the offenders fled in a second car.

At 2.45am, thieves used a metal bar to try to break into the Bottle-O in the Borman Rd shopping complex in Flagstaff.

The manager of the store said the offenders were thwarted by residents living above the shop and who called the police.

They had fled once police officers arrived, said a police spokesperson.

Thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to break into this Bottle-O shop on Borman Rd. Photo / Mike Scott

Around 5am, a service station on Cambridge Rd was targeted.

The offenders used a vehicle to gain entry to the premises and stole a number of items before fleeing the scene.

A short while later, the same vehicle is believed to have been involved in a ram raid at a retail store on Holland Rd.

Items were stolen property and the offenders got away on foot but a police spokesperson said that the vehicle had been located by police and will be forensically examined.

"Police are in the early stages of investigating these offences. While it is likely the last two incidents are linked, it is too early to determine whether they all are," they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online - www.crimestoppers-nz.org