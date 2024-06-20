John Parker will get in the ring at Hamilton's Globox Arena in September. Photo / Photosport

John Parker and Liam Messam will headline the return of boxing to Hamilton in September.

The International Charity Fight Night will include five professional boxing fights, as well as amateur fights.

Parker will face Fijian national champion Alivereti Kauyaca for the IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title, while Messam will face Pāpāmoa-based dairy farmer Michael Tauiti.

Hamilton City Council general manager of venues, tourism and events Sean Murray said the event was great news for the city.

“We are very excited that this event is coming to Hamilton ... Like all events of this nature, it brings some energy and excitement into the city for Hamiltonians to attend,” Murray said.

“We also expect supporters of the event to visit the city as a result, staying overnight, spending a little time in the city and spending some money.”

Local sporting legend Liam Messam will get back in the boxing ring in Hamilton this September. Photo / Photosport

The fight will be significant for Parker as it’s not only his first international fight, but it will also be his first major regional title. If Parker wins, he will get into the top 15 of the IBF rankings.

The IBF Pan Pacific title is significant in New Zealand, with the list of previous Kiwi title holders including Shane Cameron, Jimmy Thunder, Kali Meehan, Maselino Masoe, Sean Sullivan and Andrei Mikhailovich.

Parker made his pro debut in 2016 and recently took 19 months off.

He is now trained by former WBA World Middleweight champion Masoe who helped him to his first title in April this year.

Kauyaca debuted in 2019 and won the Fijian cruiserweight title in 2020 against Filimoni Naliva Jnr.

He successfully defended the title in 2023 against Sebastian Singh while capturing the IBO Asia Pacific title.

Kauyaca has made a name for himself in Fiji and climbed international rankings, reaching the top 100 on Boxrec.

Recently in March, Kauyaca defended his title against veteran Joseph Kwadjo, winning by unanimous decision.

However, he was stripped of this title due to accusations of illegal hand wraps containing cement plaster. Despite the stripping of the title, the unanimous decision win remained intact.

Since then, Kauyaca has moved to New Zealand and is signed with CTP Boxing Promotions, Craig Thomson, for a 12-month contract.

Meanwhile, former All Black Messam made his professional debut in 2015 and will aim to continue his seven-win undefeated streak when he takes on professional rookie Tauiti.

Messam is being trained by two-division New Zealand champion and IBO Asia Pacific Welterweight champion Cairo George at Hit Fitness HQ, who also trained Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika.

Tauiti previously travelled across the North Island to keep active as a corporate boxer - fighting in Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland.

More details about the other professional fights are still to come.

Amateur fights will also be announced soon, one of them will feature former Shortland Street actor and recent Australian Club Championship winner Zak Martin.

The fights, run by Ironfist Promotions, will take place at Globox Arena on September 7.

Ironfist Promotions is a new partnership between boxing sponsor Craig Edwards and promoter Nigel Elliott who has been promoting professional boxing in New Zealand for 10 years. This event will be Elliott’s 20th professional boxing event.

The promoters will work hard to broadcast the fight live on TV; however, it has been confirmed CSN.Watch will be involved with the broadcasting.

Tickets will be released via Ticketek once available.