Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Halloween trick-or-treat warning: Meth lollies still a risk, NZ police say

By &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
NZ First to campaign on foreign investment, gun crime on the rise in Auckland and King Charles tours Australia and Samoa. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP
  • Police issue Halloween warning as methamphetamine disguised as lollies still believed to be in community.
  • “Lollies” of concern first found when inadvertently included in Auckland City Mission food parcel.
  • Each sweet is 3g of pure meth, or 300 doses of the Class A drug.
  • Police Operation Tirade can account for 61 blocks of pure methamphetamine disguised as Rinda-branded lollies.

Police are calling for the public to be extra vigilant for Halloween tonight with methamphetamine disguised as lollies believed to still be in the community.

Each supposed lolly is actually a 3g block of meth. The Drug Foundation said this would be enough for 300 doses of the Class A drug.

So far, 61 blocks of methamphetamine disguised as candy have been accounted for by police - including 34 blocks that have been recovered.

Police believe there were 75 lollies in the community in total.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the past four weeks, there have been no further reports of people in possession of the blocks or having to seek medical assistance as a result.

“It is vital that the public are aware of the Rinda brand pineapple lollies and ensure if any are located, they are secured and handed over to Police,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in an update.

“Anyone who is in possession of these Rinda branded lollies is urged to contact police immediately.”

Anyone concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell should seek urgent healthcare.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As well as going to their nearest healthcare provider, anyone concerned they had eaten one of the “lollies” can phone the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin holds up a photo of the Rinda-branded meth-laced lollies found in food parcels given to needy families. Photo / Alex Burton
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin holds up a photo of the Rinda-branded meth-laced lollies found in food parcels given to needy families. Photo / Alex Burton

Police are also reminding parents to ensure the safety of their children during tonight’s trick-or-treating.

“Although it is a fun night out, we would like to remind parents and caregivers to ensure the safety of their children,” said Inspector Brett Callander.

“It is also a good reminder that not everyone likes to participate in Halloween, is able to take part, or appreciates repeated knocks on the door.”

Police recommend the following:

  • Parents or caregivers should supervise their young children at all times and not let them go off with people they don’t know
  • Trick-or-treat in well-lit areas and only where children know the residents
  • Always go with an adult, or if you are a teen, stick with friends and look out for each other
  • Respect signs that say “no trick-or-treat here” or similar
  • Householders are not obligated to open the door or respond to Halloween visitors
  • Check trusted community pages to see which homes will be participating in Halloween

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand