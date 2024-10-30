In the past four weeks, there have been no further reports of people in possession of the blocks or having to seek medical assistance as a result.
“It is vital that the public are aware of the Rinda brand pineapple lollies and ensure if any are located, they are secured and handed over to Police,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in an update.
“Anyone who is in possession of these Rinda branded lollies is urged to contact police immediately.”
Anyone concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell should seek urgent healthcare.