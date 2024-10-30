In the past four weeks, there have been no further reports of people in possession of the blocks or having to seek medical assistance as a result.

“It is vital that the public are aware of the Rinda brand pineapple lollies and ensure if any are located, they are secured and handed over to Police,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in an update.

“Anyone who is in possession of these Rinda branded lollies is urged to contact police immediately.”

Anyone concerned they may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell should seek urgent healthcare.

As well as going to their nearest healthcare provider, anyone concerned they had eaten one of the “lollies” can phone the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin holds up a photo of the Rinda-branded meth-laced lollies found in food parcels given to needy families. Photo / Alex Burton

Police are also reminding parents to ensure the safety of their children during tonight’s trick-or-treating.

“Although it is a fun night out, we would like to remind parents and caregivers to ensure the safety of their children,” said Inspector Brett Callander.

“It is also a good reminder that not everyone likes to participate in Halloween, is able to take part, or appreciates repeated knocks on the door.”

Police recommend the following:

Parents or caregivers should supervise their young children at all times and not let them go off with people they don’t know

Trick-or-treat in well-lit areas and only where children know the residents

Always go with an adult, or if you are a teen, stick with friends and look out for each other

Respect signs that say “no trick-or-treat here” or similar

Householders are not obligated to open the door or respond to Halloween visitors

Check trusted community pages to see which homes will be participating in Halloween

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

