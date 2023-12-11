Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

Nurses and an elderly man are among six injured after a car crash at a bus stop in East Auckland on Sunday evening.

The driver is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court facing numerous charges today after allegedly driving his car towards the bus stop in Half Moon Bay.

Police said in a statement the man arrested at the scene is facing seven charges, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man, who the Herald agreed not to name, living near the scene in Prince Regent Dr has described how the event unfolded. He was among those trying to help the woman about 5.30pm.

He said he heard a woman scream from the area of the bus stop across the road from the Tuscan Pl intersection.

“So we rushed down there, and she was sitting in a pool of something,” he said.

A nurse and her partner who were passing the scene stopped to help, the witness said.

The black VW at the centre of the incident surrounded by evidence markers on Sunday evening in Half Moon Bay's Prince Regent Drive. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man said the subsequent events are a bit of a blur but another nurse and an elderly man joined the group of people assisting an injured woman.

They heard the sound of a car before a black Volkswagen collided into the group, he said.

The accused then got out of his car and started staring at the group before walking off, he said.

The witness and two other men pursued him down the road and managed to get him on the ground.

“He’d given up by that stage,” the witness said.

The bus stop near where the woman was found showing damage the morning after the mayhem. Photo / George Block

Among the injured were the two nurses and an elderly man. The witness and his wife escaped serious injury.

Another resident, Marilyn Segedin, said she was watching television when she heard the sound of a car travelling down the road before a sickening bang.

She rushed out of her seat to see two people lying on the ground.

Two young people hit by the car were “in complete shock” trying to process what had happened, Segedin said.

“They were trying to get up and move around but a bystander told them to stay put until police and ambulances arrived,” she said.

She said her neighbour chased down the driver after pulling over to the side of the road.

“The chap next door to us ran after him because when he had hit the people he pulled up on the road.”

St John said they took two people in a serious condition to Auckland City and Middlemore Hospitals. A further two people in a moderate condition were also taken to Middlemore while two suffered minor injuries, the ambulance service said.

Police said in a statement they “understand this incident has caused great concern amongst the community, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place”.

They said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the 105 line quoting file number 231210/5003.