The Half Moon Bay crash injured six pedestrians. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 22-year-old man will appear in court today on numerous charges after six people were injured in a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in East Auckland’s Half Moon Bay.

The incident occurred in Prince Regent Drive about 5.30pm yesterday.

Those hospitalised remained in a stable condition this morning, police said.

A man arrested at the scene is facing seven charges, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

“Police understand this incident has caused great concern amongst the community, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place,” police said this morning.

“We would like to acknowledge the witnesses that have come forward so far to assist our investigation. Anyone who has not yet made contact with police is asked to get in touch.”

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Yesterday, at the site of the crash scene, it appeared something had collided with a bus stop — with substantial damage to the structure in Prince Regent Drive — and smashed bus stop panels.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said yesterday they responded to the incident with seven vehicles — four ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one operations manager.

Two patients were in a serious condition and were transported to Middlemore Hospital and Auckland City Hospital, while two were in a moderate condition and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Another two people suffered minor injuries.

The road remained closed at 9.30pm with the Serious Crash Unit and police photographers in attendance.