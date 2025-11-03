She said the high temperatures were likely to dry out the grasses and vegetation, which could increase the risk of fires spreading.

Hillyer said Christchurch was set to see most of its winds in the afternoon on Wednesday, and it should ease off in the evening when most people will set off their fireworks.

“It might just be Wellington - that wind could be a limiting factor for fireworks,” she said.

Much of the North Island is set to be calmer, and the winds will be lighter.

Some of the warmest regions include Invercargill, which looks to rise to 24C on Wednesday, and Christchurch and Hastings, eyeing 27C on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency advice

Fire and Emergency told people to put safety first during the Guy Fawkes period after deeming last year the “worst year” since 2019 for fireworks-related calls.

Nationwide, fire crews responded to 166 calls last year.

Guy Fawkes falls annually on November 5, but the period for lighting fireworks typically lasts from November 2-10, Fire and Emergency said.

Adrian Nacey, Fire and Emergency community readiness and recovery national manager, said the recent high winds in the lower North Island meant people should be vigilant.

“While there has been a fair bit of rain around across parts of the country, things do dry out quickly at this time of year and, as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, the current conditions will certainly enable fires to spread and get out of control very fast,” Nacey said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they encourage people to attend a nearby public fireworks display instead of lighting their own.

Nacey said Fire and Emergency’s preference was for fireworks to be “left in the hands of professionals”.

“But, if you are going to light fireworks, you should always check the conditions first,” he said.

If the conditions are dry and windy, don’t light fireworks. Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the current and upcoming conditions in your area, as well as whether any bans are in place.

You must have the landowner’s permission to set off fireworks. Most public spaces, like council-managed parks, will have fireworks bans in place.

Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

Think about your community - let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks, be aware of people or animals that live around you and keep your pets inside.

Dispose of fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.

If people notice a fire starting or have a genuine concern, they should phone 111 immediately, Nacey said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.