Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Guy Fawkes: Fire and Emergency urges vigilance around fireworks after busy 2024

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to six fireworks-related incidents in the Whanganui area last year. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to six fireworks-related incidents in the Whanganui area last year. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging people to put safety first during the Guy Fawkes period after deeming last year the “worst year” since 2019 for fireworks-related calls.

Guy Fawkes falls annually on November 5 but the period for lighting fireworks typically lasts from November 2-10, Fire and Emergency

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save