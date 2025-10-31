“While there has been a fair bit of rain around across parts of the country, things do dry out quickly at this time of year and, as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, the current conditions will certainly enable fires to spread and get out of control very fast,” Nacey said.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said Guy Fawkes night was looking promising for the Whanganui area, with clear skies and light westerly winds forecast.

“We are expecting a range of high pressure to build over the weekend all over the country. At the moment, it is pretty safe to say it might just be a continued trend of those light winds with calmer skies,” Shiviti said.

Discussions around whether to ban the public sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand have gained traction in recent years.

Concerns have been about their overall safety and the impact fireworks have on household pets and wildlife.

First Vets Whanganui veterinary technologist Emma Shrubb said pet owners should keep their pets indoors from sunset, close curtains and have the TV or radio on for visual and auditory stimulus during the fireworks period.

She said making sure cats and dogs had a safe place they could go, such as a den or crate, could help them feel safe and hidden.

“If you have to take your dog out to the toilet, take them on a lead to prevent them from escaping if they spook at a firework being let off,” Shrubb said.

“If you are letting fireworks off at your home, do not let pets near the explosives - these can cause severe burns and injuries.”

Ways to minimise pet anxiety include calming sprays and diffusers, and products such as ThunderShirts for dogs.

Last year, a Whanganui petition with more than 2000 signatures, created by Raewyn Harrison, was presented to Parliament by Whanganui MP Carl Bates.

The Government’s Petitions Select Committee would hold hearings on three petitions calling for fireworks to be banned, including Harrison’s, on November 6, Bates said.

Collectively, the petitions have more than 95,000 signatures.

Bates said the Hazardous Substances (Fireworks) Amendment Regulations 2007 was the last time the regulations had been updated.

He said the aim, at the time, was to balance public safety with industry interest and to lower the explosive content and noise levels of retail fireworks.

Bates said there was an opportunity for the Government to look at the regulations and whether a change was needed after the petitions’ hearings.

Fire and Emergency advice

Fire and Emergency encourages people to attend a nearby public fireworks display instead of lighting their own.

Nacey said Fire and Emergency’s preference was for fireworks to be “left in the hands of professionals”.

“But, if you are going to light fireworks, you should always check the conditions first,” he said.

If the conditions are dry and windy, don’t light fireworks. Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the current and upcoming conditions in your area, as well as whether any bans are in place.

You must have the landowner’s permission to set off fireworks. Most public spaces, like council-managed parks, will have fireworks bans in place.

Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

Think about your community - let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks, be aware of people or animals that live around you and keep your pets inside.

Dispose of fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.

If people notice a fire starting or have a genuine concern, they should phone 111 immediately, Nacey said.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.