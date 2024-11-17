The Whanganui movement is not the only one looking to ban the public sale of fireworks.

Animates is also running a petition for a nationwide ban on the public sale of fireworks and is supported by Ban the Boom and the New Zealand Veterinary Association.

“It’s not a one or two-night celebration anymore,” Harrison said.

“Pet owners never know when they are going to be going off, so it is really hard for them to be prepared and make sure their pets will be safe.”

Bates said the Ministry for the Environment was collecting data on firework-related incidents.

“I know that that information will be used to inform any policy changes,” he said.

“Myself and other colleagues are concerns about injuries, distressed animals, disturbance to wildlife, fire risks, and pollution that fireworks can cause.”

Bates hopes to present the petition to Parliament next week.

Whanganui Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Jemal Weston said Whanganui allowing public displays had led to fewer incidents with private fireworks.

A survey conducted by Whanganui District Council in 2019 found over 71% of the 1100 participants wanted to restrict firework use to only public displays, and 5% wanted a complete ban.

“I support group and community events where it is in a controlled environment,” Weston said.

“From our perspective, from Fire and Emergency, we would be supportive of anything that reduces the ability for unintended fire.”

Guy Fawkes commemorates a failed gunpowder plot on Parliament in an attempt to assassinate King James I of England in 1605.

As a Commonwealth country, the event extends to New Zealand.

“We are one of the few countries that still celebrate Guy Fawkes and it is not even our story,” Harrison said.

“If anything, perhaps we should commemorate November 5 as ‘Parihaka Day’.”

The group plans to continue creating petitions for a ban on the public sale of fireworks next year if no changes have been made.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.



