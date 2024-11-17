Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui petition to ban public sale of fireworks heads to Parliament

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Carl Bates will deliver the petition to ban the public sale of fireworks to Parliament next week.

Carl Bates will deliver the petition to ban the public sale of fireworks to Parliament next week.

A Whanganui petition to ban the public sale of fireworks is heading for Parliament.

The petition, which has garnered more than 2000 signatures, was presented to Whanganui MP Carl Bates last week.

At least 32 firework-related fires were attended to by firefighters on Guy Fawkes Night in the North Island this year.

Raewyn Harrison said many of those who signed the petition shared stories of the damage fireworks have done to their pets and properties.

Harrison created the petition in memory of her 13-year-old dog Tui, who died earlier this year and hated fireworks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Whanganui movement is not the only one looking to ban the public sale of fireworks.

Animates is also running a petition for a nationwide ban on the public sale of fireworks and is supported by Ban the Boom and the New Zealand Veterinary Association.

“It’s not a one or two-night celebration anymore,” Harrison said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Pet owners never know when they are going to be going off, so it is really hard for them to be prepared and make sure their pets will be safe.”

Bates said the Ministry for the Environment was collecting data on firework-related incidents.

“I know that that information will be used to inform any policy changes,” he said.

“Myself and other colleagues are concerns about injuries, distressed animals, disturbance to wildlife, fire risks, and pollution that fireworks can cause.”

Bates hopes to present the petition to Parliament next week.

Whanganui Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Jemal Weston said Whanganui allowing public displays had led to fewer incidents with private fireworks.

A survey conducted by Whanganui District Council in 2019 found over 71% of the 1100 participants wanted to restrict firework use to only public displays, and 5% wanted a complete ban.

“I support group and community events where it is in a controlled environment,” Weston said.

“From our perspective, from Fire and Emergency, we would be supportive of anything that reduces the ability for unintended fire.”

Guy Fawkes commemorates a failed gunpowder plot on Parliament in an attempt to assassinate King James I of England in 1605.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As a Commonwealth country, the event extends to New Zealand.

“We are one of the few countries that still celebrate Guy Fawkes and it is not even our story,” Harrison said.

“If anything, perhaps we should commemorate November 5 as ‘Parihaka Day’.”

The group plans to continue creating petitions for a ban on the public sale of fireworks next year if no changes have been made.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle