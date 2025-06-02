Advertisement
New Zealand

Petition to ban public sale of fireworks to be presented to Parliament today

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Tara Nowacki has shared how the use of fireworks affects her rescue dog, Zeus. Video / Supplied
  • A petition to ban the public sale of fireworks is being presented to Parliament today.
  • The Pawprint Petition has 93,248 human and a symbolic 79,904 pet signatures.
  • One dog owner said she plans to leave Auckland for two weeks around Guy Fawkes to protect her pet if the ban is not put in place.

An Auckland woman says she plans to pack up and leave with her dog for two weeks around Guy Fawkes if a petition to ban the public sale of fireworks does not succeed.

For weeks around holidays traditionally celebrated with fireworks, Zeus the rescue dog struggles to sleep and eat,

