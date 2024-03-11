Name suppression has lapsed for the man accused of murdering Gurjit Singh. Video / Craig Baxter

The man accused of murdering Gurjit Singh in his Dunedin home can now be named.

Suppression for the 33-year-old technician, listed on court documents only as Rajinder, lapsed today.

When he appeared in the High Court at Dunedin last month, Justice Cameron Mander extended the order keeping his name under wraps because the man had only recently received evidential disclosure, but today there was no application from counsel John Westgate to maintain suppression.

Gurjit Singh was found dead outside his Dunedin home in January. Photo / Facebook

Singh, 27 – who had been married in India only months before his death - was found dead at his Pine Hill home on January 29, surrounded by shards of glass.

Rajinder was arrested more than a week later and has remained in custody since without applying for bail.

Singh’s father Nishan flew from India to New Zealand after hearing of the tragedy.

“The [enforcers of] law and order will take the right decision and then they will make sure that the person who is responsible will be punished accordingly,” Nishan Singh said.

The Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust set up a Givealittle page in the aftermath, which raised nearly $46,000 from almost 1000 donors in three weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said a large team of investigators had worked on the case, and he paid tribute to the efforts of the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

“We wish to thank members of the public for their information and CCTV footage provided, which has helped greatly with the investigation.”

Rajinder will be back before the High Court in April.