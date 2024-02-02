Police are set to reveal more about the violent death of Gurjit Singh, whose body was found outside his home with multiple stab wounds.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis will speak to media at 2pm at Dunedin Central Station about the homicide investigation.

Singh was found covered in blood and glass on Monday under initially mysterious circumstances.

Police said pathology findings revealed he died from multiple stab wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument at his Hillary St address.

Despite the circumstances of his death, police earlier said there was not thought to be an ongoing safety risk to the public.

Members of Dunedin's Indian community knew Gurjit Singh to be a friendly, hard-working and good guy. Photo / Facebook

They urged people to come forward if they could help or “saw any unusual activity” in the area from January 28 to 29.

Dunedin Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Pine Hill residents could expect an increased police presence during the investigation.

A team of 25 Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists were looking into the death.

The investigation has included interviewing Singh’s family, friends and work colleagues to try to establish his movements before his death.

A section of Hillary St in Pine Hill was cordoned off as investigators continued to inspect the scene of Gurjit Singh’s death. Photo / Peter Macintosh

Those close to Singh expressed shock at the news of his death, describing him as a “good guy” who had no enemies or issues with anyone.

Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust member Narindervir Singh said he had met Gurjit Singh, a Chorus technician, at a bi-annual temple event and knew him to be friendly and hard-working.

He had spoken to Gurjit Singh’s father on the day of his death.

“It’s really heart-breaking. His father is in a lot of depression and trauma because it’s just not understandable,” Narindervir Singh said.

Gurjit Singh suspected somebody had tried to break into his house in the past two weeks and had bought security cameras. However, he did not get the chance to install them.

He had not necessarily been concerned for hal safety, but rather the security of his belongings, Narindervir Singh said.

“He was not having a fear for his life, he was having a fear that somebody will steal his hard-earned things.”