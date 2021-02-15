Gunshots heard at West Auckland address before man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after a man turned up to hospital with gunshot wounds - not long after shots were heard outside a West Auckland address.
Officers were called to a property on Sunline Ave, in Massey, after reports of gunshots heard outside an address late yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesman said the incident happened just before 4pm and that a number of vehicles were seen leaving the scene shortly afterwards.
"Police approached an address and spoke to the occupants inside. No firearms were located," he said.
However, a short time later, police said they were notified that a man had turned up to Waitakere Hospital with gunshot wounds.
The wounds were said to be non-life threatening.
"Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police."
Police said no arrests had been made at this stage.
Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210215/8485 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111