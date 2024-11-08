Three people have appeared in court charged with manslaughter after the remains of a woman were found in a bag floating off Gulf Harbour in north Auckland earlier this year.
The man, 37, and two women, 36 and 61, are also accused of kidnapping Shulai Wang. They appeared in the North Shore District Court on Friday afternoon before Judge Anna Fitzgibbon.
The 37-year-old man is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly directing Shulai Wang’s son to make a false statement.
His lawyer David Jones KC entered not guilty pleas to all charges and elected trial by jury. Jones sought and was granted interim name suppression for the man, and suppression was also ordered by Judge Fitzgibbon for the other woman.
Jones sought bail for his client. His arguments for bail are automatically suppressed by law. Judge Fitzgibbon declined bail.
He did not seek bail for the woman, who was remanded in custody ahead of the next appearance for the trio on November 27 in the Auckland High Court.
The older woman was assisted by a Mandarin interpreter and her lawyer Eric Chen sought and was granted interim name suppression. He opposed the media’s application for the summary of facts.
Judge Fitzgibbon adjourned the hearing partway through for the lunch break and Chen has not yet indicated if the woman will seek bail.
Police on Thursday announced the breakthrough in the case, eight months after the trio are alleged to have kidnapped Wang and caused her death.
The woman remained officially unidentified for months and it was not until October 25 that police announced they had identified the remains found by a fisherman wrapped in plastic bags and floating in Gulf Harbour on March 12.
Wang had no family in New Zealand and had not been reported missing, police said.
She was a recent immigrant to New Zealand, having arrived in August last year, they said.
Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said police had undertaken extensive inquiries as part of their investigation, including travelling to China.
“Mrs Wang’s family back in China have been advised of her death and we are working with them and international authorities to repatriate Mrs Wang and return her to her family,” Williams said.
“We appreciate there are still many questions the community has in relation to this investigation and we can assure you our team is working around the clock to find those answers.”