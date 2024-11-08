The Judge also declined an application by the media for the summary of facts in the case, a document which sets out details of the allegations against the trio.

Jones, opposing its release, said it contained some “outrageous” statements against his client and he strongly denies the allegations. Other aspects of the case were also suppressed.

Michael Kan, the lawyer acting for the younger woman, also entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to all charges and elected trial by jury.

He did not seek bail for the woman, who was remanded in custody ahead of the next appearance for the trio on November 27 in the Auckland High Court.

The older woman was assisted by a Mandarin interpreter and her lawyer Eric Chen sought and was granted interim name suppression. He opposed the media’s application for the summary of facts.

Judge Fitzgibbon adjourned the hearing partway through for the lunch break and Chen has not yet indicated if the woman will seek bail.

Police on Thursday announced the breakthrough in the case, eight months after the trio are alleged to have kidnapped Wang and caused her death.

The woman remained officially unidentified for months and it was not until October 25 that police announced they had identified the remains found by a fisherman wrapped in plastic bags and floating in Gulf Harbour on March 12.

Police last month revealed the identity of the woman whose remains were found floating in plastic bags Gulf Harbour. She was Shulai Wang, 70, of China. Photo / Police

Wang had no family in New Zealand and had not been reported missing, police said.

She was a recent immigrant to New Zealand, having arrived in August last year, they said.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said police had undertaken extensive inquiries as part of their investigation, including travelling to China.

The grisly discovery was made by a fisherman angling off the rocks at Gulf Harbour on March 12. Photo / Michael Craig

“Mrs Wang’s family back in China have been advised of her death and we are working with them and international authorities to repatriate Mrs Wang and return her to her family,” Williams said.

“We appreciate there are still many questions the community has in relation to this investigation and we can assure you our team is working around the clock to find those answers.”

Court documents state police allege the trio caused her death by kidnapping her between March 6 and 7. Her remains were found by a fisherman angling off the rocks at Gulf Harbour on March 12.

In April, the Herald revealed police had completed and issued an Interpol “black notice”, a special appeal seeking information on unidentified bodies, to their international partners.

