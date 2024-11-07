“I appreciate that there will no doubt still be a lot of questions about what happened to Mrs Wang, but as the matter is now before the courts we are limited in what we can say,” Williams said.
He said the investigation team had worked for “countless hours” over the last eight months alongside other agencies including Customs and Immigration NZ to piece together who the victim was and what happened to her.
“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team who has worked painstakingly to provide answers for Mrs Wang’s family.
“I would also like to thank the dozens of other people outside of the enquiry team who have assisted us, including members of the public who contacted police with information.”
A retired fisherman discovered Wang’s body in March after seeing a bag floating in the water and dragging it onto the rocks.
Paul Middleton told Radio NZ he noticed “a bit of clothing ... and then there was this hand sticking out”.
It was at that point that he called police.
”Two cops turned up and they thought I’d actually said there’s just a hand in a bag and then they went down there and went, ‘Oh no we’ve got a body’,” Middleton said.