Guard badly beaten in Ngawha Prison assault left with broken bones in face

A corrections officer has been seriously injured, with fractures to his face, after allegedly being badly assaulted by a violent inmate at Ngawha Prison.

The Corrections Association of NZ (CANZ) said the officer was badly beaten by a prisoner in the Kahu Unit at the Northland Regional Corrections Facility at Ngawha on Saturday.

CANZ Vice President Paul Dennehy said the officer was brutally attacked while standing in a cell doorway.

Dennehy was not sure of the exact extent of the officer's injuries, but the Northern Advocate understands they may include broken jaw, lost teeth and broken cheek bone after being king hit several times.

Dennehy said CANZ was supporting the attacked officer and his colleagues.

He was not sure of the staffing levels at Ngawha, and the Kahu Unit, on Saturday, but said understaffing was a problem at all New Zealand prisons.

A serious assault on a Corrections officer at Ngawha Prison is a sign of increased violence and understaffing at the jail - the officer's union says.

''And that's particularly so in Northland,'' Dennehy said.

But the Department of Corrections says there is no staffing shortage at the jail and unprovoked attacks of this nature can occur at any time.

Violence against officers was an issue in all prisons, Dennehy said.

''The officer was pretty badly smashed up (on Saturday). Being a Corrections officer is a dangerous job and this is an example of just how dangerous it is. We go to work every day almost expecting to be assaulted or abused or stabbed, but it's the byproduct of the environment we are working in,'' Dennehy said.

''Attacks at Ngawha and across the country are on the rise. If the public knew what we have to put up with every day, the terror and horror and aggression we see, they would be astonished.

''It's a dangerous environment to be working in and the people were are dealing with can be very dangerous. The public, and the Government, need to now the reality of what we are facing every day.''

Michael Rongo, prison director at Northland Region Corrections Facility said on Saturday morning a prisoner assaulted a Corrections officer in an unprovoked and cowardly attack.

"Other Corrections officers responded quickly to bring the situation under control and the prisoner was initially moved to the prison's management unit. He has since been transferred to Auckland Prison to be managed as a maximum security prisoner. Police have been advised and will determine any criminal charges being laid against the prisoner," Rongo said.

The officer who was assaulted received treatment from on site health staff. He was then taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment. The officer and his family are receiving ongoing support.

''The prison director has commissioned an event review into this incident. No assault or violent behaviour is tolerated, and any prisoner who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account, which can include police charges,'' Rongo said.

''There are no staff shortages at NRCF and unprovoked attacks of this nature can occur at any time. We manage some of New Zealand's most dangerous people in an environment that can be complex and challenging. While Corrections considers no assault to be acceptable, we acknowledge the reality that these incidents do occur. Over 75 per cent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and gang members are disproportionately identified as responsible for assaults in prison.''

He said staff recognise the importance of knowing and understanding people in prison, and actively engage with them to reinforce positive behaviour.

''We have invested significantly in training and tools to keep our people safe. This includes tactical skills, such as de-escalation, through to the introduction of stab resistant body armour, on body cameras and the expanded deployment of pepper spray,'' Rongo said.