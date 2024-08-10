Security guard Jit Singh was bashed in the head by armed assailants during a thwarted aggravated robbery at a Mt Roskill jewellery store. Photo / Dean Purcell
A security guard bashed in the head by armed assailants in a thwarted aggravated robbery on Sunday hasn’t told his parents in India about what happened.
It was only his second shift as a part-time security guard at the Sona Sansaar jewellery shop in Tulja Centre on Stoddard Rd in Mt Roskill when five offenders came into the store and attacked Jit Singh.
Footage seen by the Herald shows an offender hitting Singh in the head with a hammer.
Singh, 34, is a Masters student from India, and had taken on the security job against his family’s wishes because they believed it would be too dangerous.
“I was waiting for the jewellery store staff to tell me that I could go, but suddenly I realised that a car had stopped at the entrance and then I saw a few people running towards me with hammers.
“It took some time for me to realise that it was a robbery, but even before I could react I was hit in the head really hard by one of them.”
The offenders tried to break into the jewellery store’s reinforced glass but were unsuccessful.
Singh said he fell and “blacked out for a moment” after he got hit, but got back on his feet and rushed out to a safe area at the back of the mall so he could call the police.
“There was just one of me and four or five of them, so I knew if I confronted them I would put myself in danger,” he said.
“I have heard in the news about violent robberies and ram raids happening around Auckland, I didn’t think it would happen to me.”
Singh arrived in New Zealand eight months ago on a student visa to pursue a Masters in Management and told the Herald he did the security work to “get some pocket money”.
He said he was treated by St John for the pain and bruising following the attack, but refused to go to hospital.
“I wanted it to be as low-key as possible because I don’t want the police or anyone to inform my family back in India about what happened,” he said.
“I have confided in my sister and brother-in-law but my mother doesn’t know about this because if I tell her, she will ask me to come back and the fees that I have paid here for my studies will be wasted.”