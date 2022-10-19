A Groundswell NZ protest participant heads towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge in September last year. Photo / Michael Craig

A Groundswell NZ protest participant heads towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge in September last year. Photo / Michael Craig

Farmers will hit the road today in opposition to the Government's livestock emissions plan.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the "We're Not Going to Take It" nationwide protest - with utes, tractors, and trucks set to gather in the country's main centres.

Almost 60 convoys are planned around the country - some hitting the road as early as 8am.

In Auckland, convoys from Pukekohe and Pōkeno will converge at the Bombay Hills about 10am. The plan is for the protesters to cross the Harbour Bridge at 11am and meet at Victoria Park at midday.

In Wellington, convoys from Wairarapa and Lower Hutt will head through central Wellington from 11.30am.

In Christchurch, convoys from Greymouth, Hokitika, Westport, Timaru, Ashburton, Leeston, Rolleston, Darfield, Rangiora and Amberley will descend on Hagley Park at midday.

Groundswell organiser Bryce McKenzie said while participants are being urged to be considerate, people need to remember tractors can only travel so fast.

McKenzie describes the proposal as the country's "nuclear moment".

He wants to get the message out to other New Zealanders and isn't holding his breath the Government will change its mind.

The world-first emissions scheme will see farmers paying for agricultural emissions in some form by 2025 and is out for consultation.

The Herald previously reported farming lobby groups see it as a step too far, saying it will only push emissions offshore, while environmental groups say it does not go far enough.

McKenzie previously called the emissions pricing plan an "assault on food production and rural communities".

He said it was punitive and counterproductive.

McKenzie said the Government's own statistics showed the plan would reduce production for sheep and beef farmers by up to 20 per cent, and by 6 per cent for dairy farmers.

A consultation document said the plan would be introduced in just three years and was expected to be signed off by Cabinet in 2023.

The system of farmgate pricing has been worked on since 2019 after calls from the sector to have a farmgate emissions pricing system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.

The Government has committed to a 10 per cent reduction in methane emissions from agriculture and landfills by 2030, going up to a 24-47 per cent reduction by 2050, compared to 2017 levels. It comes alongside a net-zero emissions target for 2050.

McKenzie said emission reductions in New Zealand would be replaced by farms overseas.

"After years of faux consultation, the Government has given up on all pretence of a fair and workable agricultural emissions policy.

"Their emissions reductions will be replaced by less efficient foreign farmers due to emissions leakage."

McKenzie said "most New Zealanders" opposed reducing livestock numbers to meet emissions reduction targets.

"And now we're going to remind the Government how New Zealand pays its way in the world."

McKenzie asked anyone involved in the protest to respect private property and support local businesses.