Grieving Bay of Plenty father wants meth off streets

Ron Gray's son Jared died after crashing his car on Tuesday, May 4.

David Beck
''It all started with meth.''

These are the words of a grieving father who lost his son in a car accident in Rotorua this week - the second family tragedy he has suffered after losing

