The new straight track for greyhound racing has undergone four sets of trials, with race-day protocols to be tested on June 5. Photo / Bevan Conley

The new straight track for greyhound racing has undergone four sets of trials, with race-day protocols to be tested on June 5. Photo / Bevan Conley

The president of Whanganui’s greyhound club remains confident regarding the future despite the uncertainty facing the industry.

Cabinet is expected to decide in the coming weeks if the industry has a future.

“We know the investment and all the effort that’s been put into greyhound racing for the last four or five years around welfare, rehoming and injury rates,“ Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club president Alan Frost said.

“That money has been spent to get these things right, so we’re confident the Government will see that as well.“

In August of 2022, the Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) board voted to renovate the Hatrick Raceway alongside investing in a straight track at the neighbouring Whanganui thoroughbred racecourse.

Frost said the Hatrick Raceway had been running well and the investment in the straight track had been “immense”.

“As far as what the Government are going to do, we don’t know, but we definitely feel that greyhound racing has a place in New Zealand.

“It brings a lot of money into the Government through revenue from gambling.“

Save Animals From Exploitation (Safe) head of investigations Will Appelbe said the decision was currently being considered by the racing minister.

“We expect there to be a decision on the future of the industry announced in the next few weeks.“

Appelbe said if the new Government decided to leave things as they were, that would be “very surprising and alarming” .

“There’s likely to be change in the industry - whether or not it’s banned or reformed, I don’t know at this point.

“Our position is very clear, and has been for a long time, that it needs to be banned; we do not think there is any way to reform this industry.“

Central district racing manager Mark Dyhrberg said there had been four sets of trials on the straight track, with race-day protocols planned to be tested on June 5.

About 70 greyhounds have tested out the new straight track.

“The dogs we’ve had over it thus far have just loved it.“

Dyhrberg said it was hard to determine at this stage whether there would be an increase in races as a result of the straight track opening.

Appelbe said straight tracks would not eliminate all of the risk.

“We have seen evidence from overseas that shows that dogs are still injured on straight tracks, but even then, I doubt that the industry is going to replace every track in the country with a straight track.“

Appelbe said dogs could suffer significant injuries as a result of greyhound racing which could sometimes lead to death.

On December 1, a dog was euthanised, the second death since the track reopened in April 2023.

Frost said greyhound racing tracks in Whanganui offered “a good place to go on a Friday night”.

“It’s a great thing for Whanganui having the racing hub there, and we’re providing an entertainment place with the bar and restaurant there as well.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.