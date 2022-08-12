Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Lack of thorough maintenance led to decline of Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui; extra straight track planned with renovations

6 minutes to read
Greyhound Racing New Zealand's (GRNZ) board unanimously voted last month to renovate the Whanganui track as well as to build a straight track. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

A lack of understanding around what maintenance was required on a sand track led Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway to decline to a level where there was a spike in injuries and deaths among racing dogs.

