Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council's busy building compliance team short-staffed as consent numbers rise

3 minutes to read
Whanganui building consent numbers are up as the number of qualified building inspectors dwindles. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui building consent numbers are up as the number of qualified building inspectors dwindles. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

The Whanganui building sector has been busy with compliance officers issuing 201 consents over the two-month period ending on June 30.

Whanganui District Council's regulatory and planning group manager Jason Shailer said the buoyancy was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.