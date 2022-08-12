The perfect weekend for Pahia Turia would include lunch and golf in Castlecliff and adventures in Ohakune. Photo / File

Every week we ask a member of the Whanganui community what their perfect weekend in the region would look like, this week Finn Williams spoke to the chair of Whanganui & Partners, Pahia Turia.

For me, the perfect weekend would have to start with a visit down to the river markets on Saturday morning to see what's for sale, before heading out to the Citadel in Castlecliff for lunch.

Since I'd already be in Castlecliff, I'd go out to the Castlecliff Golf Club for a round, before heading back into town for dinner at the Thai Villa.

I don't normally have enough time in my Saturday for all of that, but if we're talking about a perfect start to the weekend, that would have to be it, even if it mostly revolves around eating.

Then on Sunday, I think me and my wife would go up to Ohakune, either to hit up the ski fields in the winter or to check out the mountain bike trails around the town in the summer.

My wife and I aren't avid mountain bikers, so we rent out a couple of e-bikes to help us up the trails.

But there are so many beautiful sights to see in Ohakune so no matter the weather or the season it's always a great way to spend the weekend.